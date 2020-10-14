basketball Former Longhorn Lynn Howden dies after heart attack Posted October 14th, 2020

By Kirk Bohls

Lynn Howden, a center on the Texas basketball team in the early 1970s, suffered a massive heart attack during an extended stay in an Austin hospital for a broken hip and died Tuesday night, the school announced.

Howden was a three-year letterman for the Longhorns from 1969-1972 and still holds the school’s single-game record of 24 rebounds that he set as a junior against Florida State on Dec. 1, 1970.

Howden is survived by his wife, Debi, and their children Sarah, Bethany and Abby. Bethany is a former Longhorn volleyball player.

Funeral plans are pending.