The Dotted Line: Trio of out-of-state recruiting targets trending towards Texas Posted October 21st, 2020

Texas’ 2021 recruiting class consists of 17 members with the early signing period less than two months away. The 2021 cycle is proving difficult for the Longhorns for a number of reasons, including their on-field performance. Tom Herman’s program is 2-2 and the current class ranks 17th in the nation, which would be the lowest-ranked class for Herman at Texas since 2017 when he arrived two months before national signing day.

Texas hopes to creep toward another top-10 finish by closing with a handful of targets, including a pair of out-of-state prospects. Six of the 17 commitments in the 2021 class play outside of Texas. The Longhorns also lead for a four-star wide receiver from Missouri in the 2022 cycle:

Antonio Harmon, WR, Kosciusko (Mo.)

FYI: 6-4, 205; four stars; No. 49-ranked wide receiver

Top schools: Texas, Georgia, Mississippi State, LSU

Harmon would become Texas’ third out-of-state receiver commitment. That can be looked at in two ways: Either the Longhorns are doing a great job identifying talent outside of their borders or the were forced to expand the search because the in-state offers chose to go elsewhere. Harmon is a big, physical receiver who has also played safety as a prep star in Missouri.

Harmon, who is also a basketball player, is great at using his body to box out smaller defensive backs. He caught 35 passes for 429 yards and four touchdowns as a junior, recording 53 tackles and two interceptions on defense. He has 66 catches for 1,278 yards and 14 touchdowns in his three-year varsity career, adding 104 tackles on defense.

Arden Walker, DE, Cherry Creek (Colo.)

FYI: 6-4, 245; three stars; No. 6-ranked player in Colorado

Top schools: Colorado, Texas, UCLA

The Longhorns want to add Walker to a class that already has defensive ends Derrick Harris J. and Jordon Thomas. Walker is more run stopper than pass rusher, possessing a bigger frame than either of those other two commitments in the class. Texas is one of 19 offers for Walker, who attends the same high school in Colorado as Gunnar Helm, a UT tight end pledge.

Walker posted 59 tackles and four sacks as a junior. He entered his senior season with 126 tackles and eight sacks in his three-year varsity career. He earned some playing time as a freshman and is one of the more experienced players in his state. Walker helped Cherry Creek finish 2019 with a 15-0 record and a Class 5A title.

Isaac Thompson, WR, St. Louis (Mo.)

FYI: 6-1, 190; four stars; No. 18-ranked cornerback for 2022



Top schools: Texas, Florida, Missouri, Michigan

Texas dipped into St. Louis in 2019 to sign wide receiver Marcus Washington. The Longhorns want to repeat the trick in 2022 with Thompson, a four-star prospect with ideal height and length who holds 33 offers as a junior at St. Louis University. A two-way starter at wide receiver and defensive back, he picked up an offer from Texas on May 21. Thompson registered 37 tackles, two interceptions and eight pass breakups as a sophomore. He also scored five times on offense.