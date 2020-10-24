Football Texas 27, Baylor 16: The expanded boxscore Posted October 24th, 2020

How it all happened Saturday at Royal-Memorial Stadium:

First quarter

1st quarter: Baylor 3, Texas 0. The Horns looked sluggish and were shut out in the first quarter for the second game in a row. Texas slumbered through the quarter, producing 37 total yards in three drives. Not that the Bears did much, either, but they did string together a 12-play drive that ended with a goal-line stand by Texas and a chip-shot field goal.

Baylor: John Mayers 22-yard field goal (:49)

Second quarter

Halftime: Texas 13, Baylor 3. Sam Ehlinger took three shots downfield and connected on two of them, one a big 72-yard pass to Tarik Black on a blown coverage, the other a 42-yarder to Joshua Moore that was equal parts good throw and catch. The Horns had to settle for a short field goal but had 11-, 9- and 7-play drives, helping them score 13 unanswered points.

Texas: Cameron Dicker 41-yard field goal (12:10)

Texas: Dicker 22-yard field goal (6:15)

Texas: Joshua Moore 3-yard catch from Sam Ehlinger (Dicker kick, 1:53)

Third quarter

Texas 27, Baylor 3. The Horns picked up where they left off in the second quarter, moving the ball fairly methodically, if not electrically, with a steady dose of runs. Ehlinger connected on his third long pass of the day, a 47-yarder to Jared Wiley, and the Bears’ offensive misery continued with a 5-yard loss on third-and-9 (on a questionable jet sweep) and subsequent missed 47-yard field goal. By the time the quarter had ended, Texas had scored 27 straight points.

Texas: Ehlinger 1-yard run (Dicker kick, 10:25)

Texas: Ehlinger 9-yard run (Dicker kick, :20)

Fourth quarter

Final: Texas 27, Baylor 16. The Bears heated up a bit, scoring their first touchdown on a 75-yard drive and then picking off an Ehlinger pass in UT territory to cut the Texas lead to 27-16 with seven minutes left. But the Horns’ defense stiffened on Baylor’s last-chance drive and ran out the clock.

Baylor: John Lovett 3-yard pass from Charlie Brewer (2-point pass failed)

Baylor: Gavin Holmes 7-yard pass from Brewer (Mayers kick, 7:37)

Team statistics

First downs: Baylor 22, Texas 19

Rushes-yards: Texas 47-159, Baylor 21-64

Passing yards: Texas 270, Baylor 252

Comp-Att-Int: Baylor 31-44-0, Texas 15-23-1

Return Yards: Baylor 47, Texas 0

Punts-Avg.: Baylor 6-41.5, Texas 4-37.5

Fumbles-Lost: Texas 0-0, Baylor 0-0

Penalties-Yards: Baylor 4-26, Texas 5-50

Time of Possession: Texas 32:07, Baylor 27:53

Individual statistics

