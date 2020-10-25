Football Texas-Baylor notebook: His fumbles behind him, Keaontay Ingram earns a noteworthy workload Posted October 24th, 2020

On Texas’ first offensive snap Saturday, the Horns went with a short pass to freshman wide receiver Kelvontay Dixon.

It resulted in a short loss of yardage, but it was still a memorable moment for Dixon, a four-star signee in Texas’ 2020 recruiting class. It was Dixon’s first-ever start as a Longhorn. The catch was his first as a Longhorn, too.

He finished with two catches, but another member of his family played a bigger role in Texas’ 27-16 win. Junior running back Keaontay Ingram — Dixon’s older brother — led Texas in rushing yards and carries.

Keaontay Ingram and Kelvontay Dixon posed for a picture together after the game. Gotta be cool playing with your brother. Dixon received the start today. — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) October 24, 2020

Ingram rushed for 57 yards. His 16 carries were noteworthy, however. Fumbles by Ingram had been costly in UT’s last two close losses. In a 33-31 loss to TCU on Oct. 3, he lost a fumble at the goal line with less than three minutes remaining. He was then benched after a first-quarter turnover against Oklahoma a week later, though he did return in time to catch an overtime-forcing touchdown.

On Saturday, his 16 carries tied for the third-most in his Texas career. He got two touches near the Baylor goal line in the third quarter.

“We know exactly what he’s capable of,” UT quarterback Sam Ehlinger said. “Two plays, two fumbles don’t define what we think of him. I think he did a great job of responding and bouncing back.”

Freshman Bijan Robinson was UT’s starting running back, his first collegiate start. He finished with 55 yards on 12 carries.

An efficient effort by Ingram and Robinson allowed Texas to rest sophomore Roschon Johnson, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury. Texas coach Tom Herman said Johnson was available had the Longhorns needed him. He did rush once for a yard and he played on special teams. Ehlinger said Johnson also spoke up at halftime and told the Longhorns they needed to “come out swinging.” Texas put together two touchdown drives in the third quarter.

Big gains: Brennan Eagles led UT with four receptions. Nobody topped Tarik Black’s 72 yards, all of which were picked up on one first-half catch.

Texas’ top target, though, may have been a tight end. In the third quarter, Jared Wiley got open and hauled in a 47-yard catch. That set up a 9-yard touchdown run by Ehlinger that gave Texas a 27-3 lead. Wiley later added a 23-yard reception to his career-best 70-yard day.

Earlier this month, Wiley recorded a 52-yard catch against TCU. That was the 10th-longest catch by a tight end in UT history.

The 6-7, 254-pound Wiley was a versatile signee out of Temple in 2019. He was both an all-district tight end and quarterback for the Wildcats. Wiley also has a leg and Herman noted earlier this year that the sophomore would kick if anything happened to Cameron Dicker.

“Most of the time at Temple, I’ll see him at QB making plays,” said senior defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham, who is also a Temple graduate. “To see him at tight end making all these plays, I’m so proud of him being able to make that transition into a receiving tight end threat. Definitely showed his game today.”

Passing Patrick: After throwing a 3-yard touchdown pass and running for two touchdowns, Ehlinger passed former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes II for fifth place on the Big 12’s total touchdowns list. Ehlinger has accounted for 117 career touchdowns.

Texcetera: Texas improved to 79-24-4 all-time against Baylor, the most wins against an opponent in UT history. The Horns have won three of the last four meetings and five of the last six. … This was Herman’s 50th career coaching victory. … Texas had nine pass breakups. … Ehlinger’s two rushing touchdowns were his 31st and 32nd career rushing scores, second only to Vince Young’s 36 in school history. … Joshua Moore’s second-quarter touchdown was his sixth of the season, making him only the second Longhorn since 2000 with at least six TDs in the first five games; Jordan Shipley had seven TDs through the first five games of 2008.