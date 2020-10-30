Football Four to follow: Texas, Oklahoma State players worth watching in Saturday’s game Posted October 30th, 2020

Texas (3-2, 1-2 Big 12) travels to Stillwater to play No. 6 Oklahoma State (4-0, 3-0) on Saturday (3 p.m., Fox)

Four players worth watching:

Derek Kerstetter, Texas center

Before he received a late offer from Texas in 2016, Kerstetter was actually committed to Oklahoma State. Four years later he has started at three different positions along the offensive line and leads the offense in career appearances (42). Kerstetter has picked up costly penalties in the last two games. Texas needs him to limit those mistakes and play well against a pass rush averaging a Big 12-best 3.75 sacks per game.

Caden Sterns, Texas safety

Sterns’ older brother, Jordan, was an all-conference defensive back at Oklahoma State, so family bragging rights will be on the line again. Sterns has missed one game this season, but his 25 tackles still rank fifth on the team. His lone interception thus far sealed the overtime win at Texas Tech on Sept. 26. Last year he recorded a career-high 10 solo tackles against Oklahoma State.

Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State receiver

A Biletnikoff Award finalist in 2018, Wallace may be the best receiver that Texas sees all season. He is responsible for 24 of Oklahoma State’s 69 season receptions. He’s also averaging 16.7 yards per catch. The last time that Texas was in Stillwater, he had 222 receiving yards on 10 receptions. Those 222 yards are still a career high. He has exceeded that 10-catch performance one other time.

Kolby Harvell-Peel, Oklahoma State safety

Harvell-Peel has picked up where he left off during a 2019 season in which he recorded five interceptions, broke up 13 passes and earned all-conference honors. He has two interceptions this season. No player in the Big 12 has more picks. As a team, Oklahoma State boasts the Big 12’s second-best pass defense. Only one quarterback has topped 200 passing yards against the Cowboys.