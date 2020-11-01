Football Texas 41, Oklahoma State 34: The expanded boxscore Posted October 31st, 2020

How it all happened Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater:

First quarter

1st quarter: Oklahoma State 14, Texas 7. The Cowboys got the first score — duh, a Tylan Wallace touchdown catch — but the Longhorns got the first big break when a Spencer Sanders RPO fumbled handoff to Chuba Hubbard was recovered by Jacoby Jones at OSU’s 15. It setup Keaontay Ingram’s first touchdown of the season. Ingram limped back to the sideline with an ankle injury, however, and didn’t return. Texas got to Sanders five times, including three sacks by Joseph Ossai.

OSU: Tylan Wallace 11-yard pass from Spencer Sanders (Alex Hale kick, 10:23)

Texas: Keaontay Ingram 1-yard run (Cameron Dicker kick, 8:31)

OSU: Landon Wolf 5-yard pass from Sanders (Hale kick, 1:36)

Second quarter

Halftime: Oklahoma State 24, Texas 20. The defense handed the offense another great situation when Jalen Green picked off a Sanders pass and returned it 41 yards to OSU’s 8-yard line. Cameron Dicker booted a short field goal. Brennan Eagles’ 41-yard touchdown catch was the third-longest scoring play of the season for Texas. It was a quarter of runs, with the Horns putting up 10 unanswered points and the Cowboys putting up 10 unanswered points. Sanders’ third turnover of the game led to more Texas points when Ta’Quon Graham recovered a fumble more than 30 yards to OSU’s 20-yard line.

Texas: Brennan Eagles 41-yard pass from Sam Ehlinger (Dicker kick, 13:20)

Texas: Dicker 20-yard field goal (10:56)

OSU: Chuba Hubbard 5-yard catch from Sanders (Hale kick, 8:15)

OSU: Hale 31-yard field goal (1:49)

Texas: Dicker 40-yard field goal (:03)

Third quarter

Oklahoma State 31, Texas 26. Tylan Wallace was already having a big day, but things got complicated when Texas cornerback Josh Thompson, who had spent most of the day covering him, headed to the locker room after a hard tackle. Wallace had two more catches on that drive alone, including his second touchdown of the game. D’Shawn Jamison’s electric kickoff return was a perfect-timing answer, but his subsequent 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty led to a missed extra-point kick from 35 yards out.

OSU: Wallace 9-yard pass from Sanders (Hale kick, 8:09)

Texas: D’Shawn Jamison 100-yard kickoff return (kick failed, 7:57)

Fourth quarter

End of regulation: Texas 34, Oklahoma State 34. Texas put itself in great position when Ehlinger converted two fourth downs on the go-ahead drive; OSU’s next drive stalled, but the Horns weren’t able to run out the clock. Sanders made a couple of key connections downfield and the Cowboys sent it to overtime on a field goal with 5 seconds left.

Texas: Jake Smith 7-yard pass from Ehlinger (Ehlinger pass to Brewer, 4:27)

OSU: Hale 34-yard field goal (:05)

Overtime

Final: Texas 41, Oklahoma State 34. Joshua Moore’s only catch of the game came at the perfect time. His overtime score made it a 41-34 game and the Cowboys, needing a touchdown, couldn’t recover from an ineligible man downfield penalty that took away a Jelani Woods touchdown grab. On fourth-and-8 from the 12, Sanders was flushed to the left on a Texas blitz and Ossai sacked him for the third time to end the game.

Texas: Joshua Moore 8-yard pass from Ehlinger (Dicker kick)

Team statistics

First downs: OSU 32, Texas 17

Rushes-yards: OSU 51-130, Texas 40-118

Passing yards: OSU 400, Texas 169

Comp-Att-Int: OSU 27-40-1, Texas 18-35-0

Return Yards: Texas 166, OSU 20

Punts-Avg.: Texas 9-47.1, OSU 5-42.0

Fumbles-Lost: Texas 0-0, OSU 3-3

Penalties-Yards: OSU 8-70, Texas 13-142

Time of Possession: Texas 30:21, OSU 29:39

Individual statistics

