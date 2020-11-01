Football Texas 41, Oklahoma State 34: Our five questions for the Longhorns — answered Posted October 31st, 2020

Revisiting our five pregame questions that were facing the Longhorns ahead of Saturday’s 41-34 overtime win over sixth-ranked Oklahoma State in Stillwater.

How they played out:

1. Did Texas scheme up another way to slow down Chuba Hubbard?



Yes.

The 2019 Doak Walker Award finalist who led the country in rushing finished with 72 yards on 25 carries. That’s an average of 2.9 yards per carry. He did have four catches and had a receiving touchdown, but it was the second straight year that the Longhorns had his number. In last year’s win in Austin, he had 121 yards but that was on 37 carries — a 3.2 average. He came into Saturday’s game averaging 5.1 yards per carry. Texas’ rushing defense ranked fifth in the Big 12, but the Cowboys managed only 130 yards, averaging 2.5 yards per run.

2. What about the Texas running game, though?

Same ol’, same ol’.

Much like last week’s win over Baylor, the Longhorns looked intent on not abandoning the run. Texas averaged only 3.0 yards on the day and the rushing game was pretty much a two-man operation because Keaontay Ingram was injured early and did not return and Sam Ehlinger was ineffective as a rusher. Bijan Robinson got his second straight start and led the team with 13 carries for 59 yards (4.5 ypg); Roschon Johnson, who’s been slowed by injuries, averaged 5.4 yards per carry, finishing with 49 yards on nine tries. Ehlinger finished with 13 runs, but for a net of minus-9 yards. He still has Texas’ lone 100-yard game of the season, though.

3. Did Joseph Ossai play? And was he effective?



Yes. And absolutely yes, he was effective.

Ossai, playing with an injured shoulder, produced one of his best games as a Longhorn: 12 tackles, 3 sacks, 6 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a different fumble recovery. Oh, and his third sack came on fourth down of Oklahoma State’s overtime drive, so it sealed the victory. This performance ranks right up there with his 2019 Alamo Bowl game against Utah. He’s now at 46 tackles, four sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss for the season.

4. Who hauled in UT’s longest catch?

Brennan Eagles.

His 41-yard touchdown was one of the two third-down conversions Texas had in 15 opportunities.

5. How many yards did Texas have in penalties?

Thirteen penalties for 142 yards.

The Longhorns have had 10 or more penalties in three of their last four games. It’s been a problem area for Texas all season. D’Shawn Jamison committed three 15-yarders on Saturday, including a costly one for unsportsmanlike conduct after his big 100-yard kickoff return touchdown. That 15-yarder turned Cameron Dicker’s extra-point try from 35 yards out, which he missed. Consider that the Horns had to convert a 2-point conversion in the fourth quarter because of it.