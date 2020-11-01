Football Texas-Oklahoma State notebook: D’Shawn Jamison strikes again on special teams Posted October 31st, 2020

Defensively, Texas’ 41-34 overtime win at Oklahoma State on Saturday was not one of the best games in D’Shawn Jamison’s career.

The junior cornerback recorded two tackles and a pass breakup in Stillwater. He also was part of a secondary that allowed 400 passing yards. Cowboys wide receiver Tylan Wallace had a huge day — 11 catches for 187 yards and two touchdowns, and one of Jamison’s two pass interference penalties came while covering him.

Jamison, however, made a bigger impact on special teams. His 100-yard kickoff return was among the top highlights in the upset of the sixth-ranked Cowboys.

After Wallace’s second touchdown, Oklahoma State held a 31-20 lead with 8:09 left in the third quarter. Jamison bobbled the ensuing kickoff at the goal line, but he quickly scooped it up and started to run. He slipped through a couple of defenders at OSU’s first point of attack, leaving Cowboys kicker Alex Hale as the last line of defense. He got by Hale and scored, a much-needed answer to the OSU touchdown, cutting the Cowboys lead to 31-26.

But Jamison was penalized after his return for shushing Oklahoma State fans, and Texas missed the extra-point attempt that was pushed back 15 yards. Still, the Cowboys’ lead was suddenly cut to five points.

This was not the first time that Jamison reached the end zone on special teams. As a freshman he returned a punt 90 yards at Kansas State. Last year he scored on a 98-yard kickoff return against Rice and a blocked extra-point against Kansas. Saturday’s touchdown was the fifth 100-yard return in UT history.

Jamison was already one of only five Longhorns to score on both a kickoff and a punt return. But with Saturday’s highlight, he joined D.J. Monroe (three) and Fozzy Whittaker (two) as the only UT players to take back multiple kickoffs for touchdowns. He now trails only Jordan Shipley (one kickoff return, three punt returns) for for career special teams touchdowns.

Sacks as stats: At his weekly press conference on Monday, Tom Herman was asked about the unimpressive numbers being posted by his defense’s pass rush. Through the first five games, Texas had only seven sacks. Last season Texas had 10 sacks in its first five games.

Herman downplayed those sack statistics: “Do I think (sacks are) a misleading stat? Yes, absolutely,” he said. “We have affected the quarterback more in our four conference games than in our previous two years combined, in my opinion.”

On Saturday, Herman didn’t need to defend a lack of sacks. The Longhorns recorded a season-high five. On the game’s final play, Joseph Ossai sealed the overtime victory with his third sack of the day.

Two of UT’s sacks came in the first quarter. On back-to-back plays, Ossai and Jacoby Jones took down Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders. Texas had last recorded sacks on consecutive snaps during a game in 2018 against Iowa State.

Texcetera: Brennan Eagles’ 41-yard touchdown catch was his 10th career score. Half of those 10 touchdowns have covered at least 35 yards. … After scoring a first-quarter touchdown, running back Keaontay Ingram exited the game and was later ruled out with a sprained ankle. … In addition to forcing four turnovers, the Longhorns scored 21 points off those OSU miscues. Since Herman’s hire ahead of the 2017 season, Texas has scored 267 points off turnovers. … Texas evened its record vs. ranked teams in the Tom Herman era to 9-9, and Herman is now 6-6 against top-10 teams, including his two years at Houston. This was Texas’ first road win over a top-10 team since a 2010 win over No. 7 Nebraska in Lincoln.