Football The Dotted Line: Westlake quarterback Cade Kubnik was waiting on Texas offer Posted November 2nd, 2020

Texas’ recruiting for a quarterback in the 2022 class was supposed to be over in August when five-star prospect Quinn Ewers committed. That all changed last week when Ewers decommitted, leading to Texas extending an offer to Westlake gunslinger Cade Klubnik.

“I wasn’t expecting it, but it was something I thought could happen following the decommitment (of Ewers),” said Klubnik said. “I was pretty excited. It felt like I had a great connection with the Texas coaches for a while, so it was satisfying. I had been waiting for that offer.”

WOW! All glory to God! Blessed to receive an offer to The University of Texas!!! Hook’em🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/4DuXEb6vEc — Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) November 1, 2020

The offer was Klubnik’s 25th. He’s a 6-2, 178-pound pro-style quarterback. He’s the seventh-ranked prospect at his position in the 2022 class and among the top 250 prospects regardless of position in the cycle, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. Klubnik says he didn’t grow up a fan of Texas, or really any college, despite growing up so close to UT’s campus.

That doesn’t mean he’s without ties to Texas football, though.

“Sam is a good friend of mine, and of course I’m coached by Todd Dodge,” he said. “Those guys are legends, but they’re not going to pressure me at all. They want what is best for me. It is a blessing to lean on those guys because they can answer any question I could come up with in the recruiting process. Coach Dodge has helped a dozen quarterbacks go through this.”

Any good quarterback knows how to block out distractions. Klubnik says he naturally knows how to leave recruiting at home so that he can fully concentrate on Westlake football if he’s not at the house contemplating the future. Still, receiving regular phone calls from the best coaches in the country would rattle any young athlete.

“It is surreal,” he said. “I grew up dreaming about this stuff and here it is.”

Klubnik was a reserve quarterback on Westlake’s 2019 Class 6A Division I state championship team. He passed for 680 yards and eight touchdowns to just one interception as a sophomore, adding 271 yards and four touchdowns as a runner. He’s the unquestioned starter as a junior, and his confidence is growing along with his role.

“There isn’t as much pressure to prove that I can play like there was as a sophomore trying to earn a starting spot,” Klubnik said. “I can just have fun and concentrate on showing off the hard work we’ve all put into practice.”

So much uncertainty in 2020 forced players to understand how easily football can disappear.

“We are literally playing every game like it is our last because it very well could be,” he said. “The state could announce today that our season is over and that’d be it for a lot of seniors. We want to take advantage of every chance to practice and lift and play. We love this game.”

The junior says he’s nowhere near ready to pick a school, but there are factors that he’ll value once he delves into the process after his junior season.

“The culture of the school because I want to be comfortable being a student even if football doesn’t work out is going to be really important, as will the people inside the program,” Klubnik said. “Consistency of greatness also matters because I want to be improved as a player after I get to college. And, of course, education because we all know football will end.”