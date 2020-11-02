Football Final play was great, but Texas defense gaining confidence from entire 2nd half in Stillwater Posted November 2nd, 2020

The game’s final play in overtime got all the attention, but Texas’ defense felt good about its entire second-half performance against Oklahoma State.

The Longhorns allowed just 10 points after halftime Saturday on the road against one of the most dangerous offensive teams in the Big 12.

“Not just that last play, but I think the way we played the entire way the second half is a big-time confidence booster for that side of the ball,” UT coach Tom Herman said Monday on the Big 12 conference call.

Overall, the Cowboys were held to 3-of-12 on third down. OSU averaged 5.8 yards per play overall but turned it over four times. Stopping the run was critical. Chuba Hubbard finished with 79 yards on 25 carries as OSU averaged 2.5 yards per attempt on the night.

Joseph Ossai earned national recognition for his fourth-down, game-ending sack in overtime. But linebackers Juwan Mitchell (8 tackles) and DeMarvion Overshown (five tackles, one forced fumble) also played well. Defensive backs Caden Sterns and Chris Adimora combined for 15 tackles.

Cornerback Jalen Green had a 41-yard interception return. Defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham had a 33-yard fumble return.

As a unit, it was Chris Ash’s best overall day as Texas’ first-year defensive coordinator. UT can build on that performance Saturady against West Virginia.

“Yeah, I feel like people wrote us off too soon,” Graham said Monday. “The 2018 team had two losses in conference as well and we made it to the Big 12 championship game.”

