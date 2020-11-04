Football
The Dotted Line: Seven members of the 2021 Fabulous 55 remain uncommitted
Posted November 4th, 2020
With six weeks to go until the early signing period, only seven of the 55 prospects of the 2021 Fabulous 55 remain uncommitted. The recruiting cycle was interrupted in March when the NCAA shut down visits by players to colleges and college coaches to high schools. Five of the seven prospects who are still trying to pick a home rank inside the top 15. Texas is on the outside looking in for most of these players:
LJ Johnson, RB, Houston Cypress-Fairbanks
FYI: 5-10, 204; four stars; No. 4-ranked running back
Fab 55 rank: 4th
Top schools: Texas, Texas A&M, LSU
Texas was the favorite to land Johnson heading into the 2020 season, but Texas A&M has lapped the Longhorns thanks to a strong start coupled with some early struggles for UT. The form of Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller gives head coach Jimbo Fisher an example of how Johnson would be used if he chose the Aggies. Texas head coach Tom Herman hasn’t had a 1,000-yard rusher yet as a head coach.
Johnson was the District 17-6A newcomer of the year in 2018 as a sophomore and an all-state selection as a junior. Johnson entered his senior season with 3,090 career rushing yards and 57 touchdowns on the ground. He’s also a solid receiver out of the backfield. Cy-Fair is currently ranked in the top 20 of Class 6A. Johnson hasn’t announced when he’ll announce his decision or if he’ll wait until national signing day in February in hopes that visits can happen early in 2021.
Prediction: Texas A&M
Bryce Foster, G, Katy Taylor
FYI: 6-4, 315; four stars; No. 4-ranked guard
Fab 55 rank: 8th
Top schools: Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas
Foster’s top four is Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas, but most see his recruitment as a two-team race between the Aggies and Sooners. I’ll give the Sooners the advantage, but this could change if Foster takes a couple of visits on his own dime before signing. He’s scheduled to announce and sign with a school during the early signing period. His teammate, fellow offensive lineman Hayden Conner, is pledged to Texas.
Prediction: Oklahoma
Camar Wheaton, RB, Garland Lakeview Centennial
FYI: 5-11, 190; five stars; No. 1-ranked running back
Fab 55 rank: 10th
Top schools: Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma
Wheaton is considered the state’s top running back by some, and even the best in the nation by a few recruiting experts, including the 247Sports composite rankings. Wheaton’s top three is Alabama, LSU and Oklahoama; the Sooners are considered the favorites. Wheaton entered his senior season with 3,128 career rushing yards and 40 touchdowns. He also stars in track and field, in the 100- and 200-meters.
Prediction: Oklahoma
Savion Byrd, OT, Duncanville
FYI: 6-5, 265; four stars; No. 6-ranked offensive tackle
Fab 55 rank: 11th
Top schools: LSU, Oklahoma, SMU, Texas
Byrd keeps his recruitment behind the scenes. Oklahoma and SMU appear to be in a two-team race to land the four-star tackle. He’s an athletic big man with experience playing defensive tackle. He’s helped Duncanville reach consecutive Class 6A Division I state championship games. Oklahoma would be the safe bet, but don’t rule out SMU. The Mustangs are playing well, it’s his hometown team and there are connections between the Duncanville and SMU coaching staff.
Prediction: SMU
Shemar Turner, DE, DeSoto
FYI: 6-3, 282; four stars; No. 117-ranked nationally
Fab 55 rank: 15th
Top schools: LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M
Turner is the best defensive prospect in Texas left uncommitted. He’s a big-bodied lineman who plays defensive end now, but he could grow into a three-technique defensive tackle. Turner began making an impact at DeSoto as a sophomore when he was named District 7-6A’s co-defensive sophomore of the year. He was a first-team all-district selection as a junior. A two-team race is brewing between Texas and Texas A&M with the Aggies holding a slight advantage.
Prediction: Texas A&M
Terrence Cooks, OLB, Alvin Shadow Creek
FYI: 6-2, 210; three stars; No. 25-ranked outside linebacker
Fab 55 rank: 44th
Top schools: Baylor, LSU, Texas
Cooks might be the only prospect left on the Fab 55 to pick Texas. The three-star defender is a long-time target of the Texas defensive staff. He was labeled as the top target at the position on Texas’ recruiting board back in the spring. Cooks is close with a few UT commits and current players, which is good news for the Longhorns. Texas needs to improve at linebacker. He’d be pledged to Texas if it was a slam dunk, however. Baylor and LSU are legit players in Cooks’ commitment.
Prediction: Texas
KJ Liggins, ATH, Coppell
FYI: 5-11, 185; three stars; No. 139-ranked wide receiver
Fab 55 rank: 52nd
Top schools: Texas A&M, Arkansas, Mississippi State, SMU
Liggins is at Coppell for his senior year after helping Denton Guyer reach the Class 6A Division I state championship game as a junior. Some see him as a wide receiver, others as a safety. Either way, the two-way star is among the most impactful players in Texas.
Prediction: Arkansas
RANK (PREV.) PLAYER POS. HIGH SCHOOL COLLEGE
1. (1) Donovan Jackson OL Bellaire Episcopal (TAPPS) Ohio State
2. (2) Tommy Brockermeyer OL Fort Worth All Saints (TAPPS) Alabama
3. (3) Ja'Tavion Sanders ATH Denton Ryan (5A) Texas
4. (6) Billy Bowman Jr. ATH Denton Ryan (5A) Oklahoma
5. (12) LJ Johnson RB Cy-Fair (6A) Uncommitted
6. (23) Clayton Smith OLB Texas High (6A) Oklahoma
7. (13) Cody Jackson WR Richmond Foster (5A) Oklahoma
8. (5) Bryce Foster OL Katy Taylor Uncommitted
9. (4) Landon Jackson DE Texarkana Pleasant Grove (3A) LSU
10. (15) Camar Wheaton RB Garland Lakeview Centennial Uncommitted
11. (7) Savion Byrd OL Duncanville (6A) Uncommitted
12. (10) Jalen Milroe QB Katy Tompkins (6A) Alabama
13. (17) JoJo Earle WR Aledo (5A) LSU
14. (11) Marcus Burris DT Texarkana Pleasant Grove (3A) Texas A&M
15. (38) Shemar Turner DE DeSoto (6A) Uncommitted
16. (21) Demetrius Davis QB Galena Park North Shore (6A) Auburn
17. (9) Shadrach Banks WR Galena Park North Shore (6A) Texas A&M
18. (8) Preston Stone QB Parish Episcopal (TAPPS) SMU
19. (14) Quay Davis WR Dallas Skyline (6A) USC
20. (NR) Garrett Nussmeier QB Flower Mound Marcus (6A) LSU
21. (16) Latrell McCutchin CB Austin LBJ (4A) Oklahoma
22. (18) Ishmael Ibraheem CB Dallas Kimball (5A) Texas
23. (20) Reuben Fatheree II OL Richmond Foster (5A) Texas A&M
24. (28) Ketron Jackson WR Royse City (5A) Arkansas
25. (22) Sawyer Robertson QB Lubbock Coronado (5A) Mississippi State
26. (24) Theodore Knox WR The Woodlands (6A) Mississippi State
27. (25) Jordon Thomas DE Port Arthur Memorial (5A) Texas
28. (30) Eli Stowers QB Denton Guyer (6A) Texas A&M
29. (29) Landyn Watson DE Hutto (5A) TCU
30. (NR) Andrew Mukuba S Austin LBJ (4A) Clemson
31. (21) Dametrious Crownover TE Grandview (3A) Texas A&M
32. (32) JD Coffey S Kennedale (4A) Texas
33. (NR) Kaidon Salter QB Cedar Hill (6A) Tennessee
34. (35) Behren Morton QB Eastland (3A) Texas Tech
35. (26) Derrick Harris Jr. DE New Caney (5A) Texas
36. (44) Kyron Drones QB Alvin Shadow Creek (5A) Baylor
37. (27) Kendrick Blackshire ILB Duncanville (6A) Alabama
38. (31) Hayden Conner OL Katy Taylor (6A) Texas
39. (36) Hunter Washington CB Katy (6A) Florida State
40. (NR) Elijah Arroyo TE Frisco Independence (5A) Miami
41. (51) Jordan Jenkins RB Lindale (5A) Baylor
42. (39) Jaeden Roberts OL Galena Park North Shore (6A) Auburn
43. (41) Cisco Catson S Weatherford (6A) Baylor
44. (47) Terrence Cooks OLB Alvin Shadow Creek (5A) Uncommitted
45. (40) James Brockermeyer OL Fort Worth All Saints (TAPPS) Alabama
46. (NR) Morice Blackwell OLB Arlington Bowie (6A) Texas
47. (46) Deuce Harmon CB Denton Guyer (6A) Texas A&M
48. (52) David Abiara DE Mansfield Legacy (5A) Notre Dame
49. (55) Byron Murphy II DT DeSoto (6A) Baylor
50. (34) Cullen Montgomery OL Bellaire Episcopal (TAPPS) Oklahoma
51. (33) Brandon Campbell RB Lamar Consolidated (5A) USC
52. (37) KJ Liggins WR Denton Guyer Uncommitted
53. (49) Cam'ron Valdez RB Rockdale (4A) Texas Tech
54. (42) Bryson Green WR Allen (6A) Oklahoma State
55. (50) Matthew Wykoff OL Magnolia (5A) Texas A&M
