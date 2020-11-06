Volleyball Down 2-0, No. 1 Texas remains unbeaten by rallying past No. 3 Baylor Posted November 5th, 2020

You would figure that there aren’t many arguments that Texas volleyball coach Jerritt Elliott loses to his players.

Elliott, after all, was hired to lead the Longhorns just a few months after Texas junior Logan Eggleston was born. On Thursday night, though, Eggleston adamantly disagreed with UT’s longtime coach. A kill attempt by Eggleston had been ruled out and she wanted Elliott to challenge the call. Elliott didn’t think Eggleston was correct.

Elliott challenged the play anyways and won. Point, Eggleston.

After the match, Eggleston said it “felt good to win that one.” Do you know what also felt good? Beating Baylor. That overturned call turned out to be a pivotal play in a 23-25, 24-26, 25-23, 25-13, 15-9 win at the Erwin Center. With the victory, No. 1 Texas (11-0) widened its lead over No. 3 Baylor (11-2) in the Big 12 standings.

“Baylor came out playing, like, crazy, crazy good, so it feels really good just to be able to keep our composure on our side and just come back and find a way to win,” Eggleston said. “Everyone did a really great job of picking up their responsibilities and (we) ended up with a nice win.”

Baylor had last claimed a set as the road team in the series in 2012. It hadn’t been a two-set victor in Austin since 2006. But the Bears accomplished both of those feats over Thursday’s first two sets as Yossiana Pressley went off for 18 kills. In the third set, Baylor closed in on a sweep when an attempt by Eggleston was ruled to have gone long without being touched at the net.

Then a switch flipped.

After his players pleaded for a review, Elliott challenged the call. After consulting a video replay, officials overruled their decision and a 22-21 score was flipped in favor of Texas. Texas followed up that ruling with an ace from Sydney Petersen and 5-8 setter Jhenna Gabriel’s sixth kill of the season. A thunderous swing by Asjia O’Neal shut down the set and kept the Longhorns alive.

Elliott told reporters he protested that call because he had two challenges to spare. He did not think it would be successful, however.

“I even told Logan that there was no touch and then gave her a fist bump afterwards when she was right,” Elliott said. “That’s why I wear glasses, I guess.”

Texas sprinted out to a 14-3 lead in what would be a 12-point win in the fourth frame. Baylor scored the first point of the fifth set, but that would be the Bears’ last lead of the night.

The Longhorns have only dropped a total of five sets this season, but Thursday’s win was UT’s second significant comeback this fall. Texas also rallied from a 2-1 deficit at Kansas State last month.

“Obviously, winning in three is something that’s super fun. But I think going to five and battling and really pulling everything we can out of ourselves really gives the team confidence and just allows us to see how good of a team we can be,” O’Neal said. “These tight five-set matches are something that we always live for.”

Last week I tested positive for COVID-19, my symptoms were mild and I have been following all of our doctors health & safety protocols. I’m sad I can’t compete with my teammates tonight but I will be cheering them on from isolation. I can’t wait to get back in the gym! Hook ‘em🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/TsuVTeCYcq — Morgan O'Brien (@morgannobrienn) November 6, 2020

Defensively, Texas held Baylor to -.071 and .118 hitting percentages in the last two sets. Texas got 15 total digs from both Eggleston and freshman Nalani Iosia, who was making her first start in the libero jersey. In the hour leading up to the game, UT libero Morgan O’Brien took to Twitter to announce that she tested positive for COVID-19 last week. A graduate transfer from Illinois, O’Brien is averaging a team-high 3.97 digs per set.

With O’Brien in isolation, Texas recalibrated its lineup. Iosia shifted to libero and freshman defensive specialist Reilly Heinrich was given more playing time.

“They did a really good job of just coming out and just playing their game and not getting frazzled and not thinking ‘Oh, I’ve never played Baylor before. This is my first time playing in such a big match.’ You couldn’t even tell,” Eggleston said.

Notes: Eggleston led Texas with her 22 kills. Skylar Fields (14 kills), O’Neal (13) and Brionne Butler (10) added double-digit kills. … Pressley, the Big 12’s reigning player of the year, had a match-high 29 kills. … Texas and Baylor will return to the Erwin Center at 7 p.m. on Friday.