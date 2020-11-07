Football No. 22 Texas 17, West Virginia 13: The expanded boxscore Posted November 7th, 2020

How it all happened Saturday at Royal-Memorial Stadium:

First quarter

1st quarter: Texas 7, West Virginia 7. Bijan Robinson got the start for the third straight game, and burst for a 54-yard run on Texas’ first play. It led to Sam Ehlinger’s 89th career touchdown pass, which moved him past Oklahoma Heisman winner Sam Bradford for ninth place all-time on the Big 12 career list. The pass was caught by Brennan Eagles, who was UT’s most dynamic receiver in the quarter: three targets, two catches, one touchdown and one drawn pass interference penalty. The quarter included a failed fourth-and-1 try for the Horns, another tackle for loss by Joseph Ossai and one significant WVU drive that evened the score.

Texas: Brennan Eagles 7-yard catch from Sam Ehlinger (Cameron Dicker kick, 12:35)

WVU: Leddie Brown 12-yard run (Casey Legg kick, 7:58)

Second quarter

Halftime: Texas 10, West Virginia 7. This game looked like it would be a shootout in the first quarter, with the two quick scoring drives to open the game, but became a defensive grind in the second. The Horns had their chances, getting the ball at their own 47 and West Virginia’s 49 to open drives, but got no points from either. And Dicker missed from 48 yards out at the end of the half.

Texas: Dicker 34-yard field goal (14:56)

Third quarter

Texas 17, West Virginia 13. The Mountaineers came out throwing in the second half, as quarterback Jarret Doege directed two straight scoring drives to open the third quarter. West Virginia threw it on five of their first seven plays of the third and moved the ball efficiently both possessions — but those two strong opening drives yielded just a pair of field goals. The Horns scored on Ehlinger’s second touchdown pass of the game to go up 17-10, but the wind went out of the Mountaineers’ sails when Winston Wright’s juggling touchdown catch at the back of the end zone was reviewed and overturned, and a DeMarvion Overshown blitz on third-and-goal from the 8 on the very next play resulted in a sack.

WVU: Legg 25-yard field goal (10:11)

Texas: Jake Smith 33-yard pass from Ehlinger (Dicker kick, 7:31)

WVU: Legg 34-yard field goal (:22)

Fourth quarter

Final: Texas 17, West Virginia 13. So many missed chances for the Mountaineers in the second half. There were the two nice drives that stalled in the third quarter, forcing field goals, and then trailing 17-13 with 11:30 left in the game, they went for it on fourth-and-1 at Texas’ 16. B.J. Foster broke up a touchdown catch in the end zone. And Chris Brown broke up another touchdown in the closing minutes on fourth-and-1; it ended up being West Virginia’s last gasp.

Team statistics

First downs: WVU 21, Texas 17

Rushes-yards: Texas 36-179, WVU 26-43

Passing yards: WVU 317, Texas 184

Comp-Att-Int: WVU 26-43-0, Texas 15-31-0

Return Yards: Texas 34, WVU 27

Punts-Avg.: Texas 6-43.3, WVU 5-40.8

Fumbles-Lost: Texas 1-0, WVU 2-0

Penalties-Yards: Texas 4-45, WVU 6-50

Time of Possession: WVU 34:21, Texas 25:39

Individual statistics

