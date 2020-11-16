Women's Basketball Texas bolsters its No. 4 recruiting class by signing nation’s No. 1 junior college prospect Australian-born Kobe King-Hawea, a 5-foot-11 guard, joins the Longhorns in 2021 Posted November 16th, 2020

Texas women’s basketball coach Vic Schaefer last week hinted there were more signees to come and the newest Longhorn is coming all the way from Australia.

Texas announced the signing of Kobe King-Hawea, a 5-11 guard from Point Cook, Australia, as the latest addition to the 2021 recruiting class. She’s ranked the No. 1 junior college prospect in the nation and currently plays at Gillette College in Wyoming.

“I think the thing that sticks out most about Kobe is her versatility,” Schaefer said in a statement. “She is a basketball player who can play multiple positions. Her skill set will allow her to be a tremendous mismatch, depending on what position she’s playing.”

King-Hawea averaged 20.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists last season and also set a school record with 675 points. She was the only freshman to earn a spot on the NJCAA Division I All-America team.

King-Hawea also recorded the first triple-double in school history with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 10 steals against Bismarck State.

She joins a recruiting class ranked fourth in the nation by espnW HoopGurlz rankings. Rori Harmon, Kyndall Hunter and Aaliya Moore all signed their letters of intent last week.

