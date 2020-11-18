Football The Dotted Line: Comparing the 2021 offensive recruiting classes of Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma Posted November 18th, 2020

Texas’ main rivals on the recruiting trail remain Oklahoma and Texas A&M. The three schools battle for in-state recruits every year, including the current 2021 cycle. Tom Herman has signed a higher-rated class than OU and A&M since his first full cycle in 2018. That’s likely to change this year with the Sooners (12th) and Aggies (15th) both ahead of the Longhorns (17th) in the national class rankings.



Today, we compare the schools’ offensive position groups in the 2021 cycle. The teams are listed in the order of their rank on specific positions. So, if Texas is listed first at running back, the Longhorns possess the best-rated running backs group of the three programs.

Quarterbacks

Oklahoma (1): 5-star Caleb Williams

Texas A&M (1): 4-star Eli Stowers

Texas (1): 3-star Charles Wright

Oklahoma easily will win the quarterback position by landing Williams, the top-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the entire country. He’s the fourth-ranked overall prospect in the nation by 247Sports’ composite ratings. The Washington D.C. native picked the Sooners back in July. Stowers, a member of the Fabulous 55, led Denton Guyer to a state title game as a junior. Texas flipped Wright from Iowa State after losing four-star Jalen Milroe to Alabama.

Running backs

Texas (1): 3-star Jonathon Brooks

Texas A&M (1): 3-star Amari Daniels

Oklahoma (none)

The running backs crown is still to be decided with in-state stars LJ Johnson and Camar Wheaton among the six still-uncommitted players on the Fab 55. Johnson and Wheaton are considering Texas, A&M and Oklahoma. Johnson is likely to pick A&M and the Sooners feel good about Wheaton. As it stands, Texas sits in the top spot because of Brooks. The three-star from Hallettsville is creeping toward a fourth star thanks to a huge senior season. Daniels is an all-purpose back. Oklahoma does not have a running back committed.

Wide receivers



Oklahoma (4): 4-stars Billy Bowman Jr., Mario Williams, Cody Jackson and Jalil Farooq

Texas A&M (2): 4-stars Shadrach Banks, Yulkeith Brown

Texas (2): 3-stars Jaden Alexis, Casey Cain

Oklahoma is dominating at the wide receiver position, and that’d be true even if Bowman — a former Texas commit — ends up playing safety instead of receiver. He decommitted from UT before the Red River Showdown game in October, then pledged to OU on Nov. 1. Jackson is a top-10 member of the Fab 55, while Williams and Farooq were plucked from outside of the southwest region. Both of Texas’ wide receiver commits are out-of-state three-stars. Banks, a member of the 2021 Fabulous 55, is one of A&M’s top-rated pledges in the cycle. Brown is an athlete who will play slot, running back and help on special teams.

Tight ends

Texas (2): 3-stars Juan Davis, Gunnar Helm

Texas A&M (2): 3-stars Dametrious Crownover, Fernando Garza

Oklahoma (none)

Texas and Texas A&M plan to sign a pair of tight ends that are similar in talent levels. I’ll give a slight edge to Texas because Davis possesses more upside than the other three players currently committed. Oklahoma does not have a commitment from a tight end.

Offensive linemen

Texas A&M (3): 4-star OTs Reuben Fatheree and Trey Zuhn, 3-star OT Matthew Wykoff

Texas (3): 4-star OT Hayden Conner, 3-star C Michael Myslinski, 3-star OT Max Merril

Oklahoma (1): 3-star G Cullen Montgomery

A&M is lapping the other schools in recruiting the offensive line this cycle. Fatheree, a towering prospect at 6-foot-8, is the Aggies’ highest-rated commitment. Wykoff was a Texas target that chose A&M, while the Aggies found Zuhn in Colorado. Conner is Texas’ only offensive line commitment that’s ranked four stars or higher, which is a colossal disappointment considering the amount of offensive line talent in the state this cycle. Oklahoma is in third with only one commitment.