Women's Basketball Texas keeps bolstering its 2021 recruiting class with 6-5 center Femme Sikuzani Schaefer: ‘Fans here on the 40 Acres will love watching Femme play and develop right before their very eyes’ Posted November 18th, 2020

The Texas women’s team signed another standout junior college transfer Wednesday for the 2021-22 season, further bolstering an already stellar recruiting class.

Femme Sikuzani, a 6-foot-5 center, is ranked the No. 1 junior college prospect, according to All Star Girls Report. She’s originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and currently playing for South Georgia Technical College.

Sikuzani averaged 10.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks last season as a freshman in just 16.7 minutes per game. She led the entire Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association in rebounds (345), blocks (46) and field goal percentage (.550).

“She is the inside presence that we need on both ends of the floor, and yet we feel like her full potential and upside is way ahead of her,” Schaefer said in a statement. “With a chance to play three years at Texas, it’s very exciting to get a player of her caliber who averaged a double-double in junior college in as few as 16 minutes a game.

“Fans here on the 40 Acres will love watching Femme play and develop right before their very eyes,” he added.

Schaefer’s strategy is built around some of the best prospects in Texas mixed with some of the best junior college recruits, athletes who have a clear track record at the collegiate level. Earlier this week, the Longhorns also signed Kobe King-Hawea, a 5-foot-11 guard from Australia by way of Casper College in Wyoming.

That’s in addition to a pair of Houston guards in Rori Harmon and Kyndall Hunter along with forward Aaliyah Moore from Moore, Okla. The entire recruiting class was already ranked No. 4 nationally by espnW.

Sikuzani’s signing would put Texas one player over the NCAA maximum allowable limit of 15. However, it’s unclear how roster limits will be massaged after the pandemic when the NCAA has frozen all athletes’ eligibility for the upcoming season.

Natural attrition also could play a factor as players battle for playing time. The Horns have a full year to let the situation play out.

