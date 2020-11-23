Football The Dotted Line: Texas commit Jonathon Brooks prefers the underrated tag Posted November 23rd, 2020

BRENHAM — Hallettsville running back Jonathon Brooks doesn’t mind being overlooked. That comes with the territory when you play Class 3A football in south Texas.

Brooks, a three-star Texas commit, wasn’t awarded a fourth star in recent recruiting updates despite an all-state caliber senior season.

That served as motivation during an area-round playoff victory last Friday night over Diboll. Brooks had 25 carries for 191 yards and three touchdowns in the 27-0 win. He also caught a pass for 10 yards, returned two punts for 26 yards and averaged 47 yards on three punts. Oh, and he starts at safety on defense.

“It is a chip on my shoulder because I feel like I should be a four star. I’ll take what they give me and push harder,” Brooks said. “I like being underrated because I’d rather be underrated and prove people wrong than being overrated and be a bust.”

Rushing yards were scarce in the first half for Brooks. But the 6-0, 185-pound back kept pounding, and eventually the persistence led to a pair of touchdowns to seal the game in the second half.

“We had a little bit of success in the first half, but that defense is the best we’ve seen this season,” Brooks said. “Their (defensive) line was big, and their safeties and linebackers flew to the ball. We had to wear them down. Defenses get tired in the second half, and we’re a second-half team. We did our jobs to get it done.”

Brooks picked the Longhorns on May 15. Texas’ 2021 recruiting class consists of 19 members. It ranks 17th in the nation and second in the Big 12. Brooks is the only running back currently pledged; the Longhorns will have to wait until February for his national letter of intent because he’s waiting to sign until national signing day.

“I’m 100% committed to Texas,” he said after the win. “It is hard to be a recruit. We have no all-star games or official visits. It is hard, but we try to keep a bond with the coaches.”

The message from Tom Herman and his staff is simple. “Texas wants us to keep working and stay true to our word,” Brooks said. “We want to build something special.”

Hallettsville reached the regional championship game in 2019, so the Brahmas are only two wins away from eclipsing last season’s accomplishments. Brooks gets the headlines, but he doesn’t want the credit.

“We came together as a team during the summer,” he said. “We have a great bond. I couldn’t be doing this without everybody out here.”

After the season, Brooks has one mission before enrolling at Texas in the summer.

“Get in the weight room.”

Brooks’ main focus is on winning a third-round playoff game against Lorena at the end of the week. Brooks and his Hallettsville teammates are two wins away from a Region IV championship in the Class 3A Division I state playoffs.