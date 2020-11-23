Football Rearrange the schedule all you want, No. 20 Texas must keep winning to stay in Big 12 hunt No. 15 Iowa State comes to Royal-Memorial Stadium after demolishing Kansas State 45-0 Posted November 23rd, 2020

Advertisement

Story highlights “But we know that you can't win them all until you win the first one,” Herman added. “And that's priority No. 1.”

“But we know that you can't win them all until you win the first one,” Herman added. “And that's priority No. 1.” Coach Matt Campbell’s club is tied for 37th nationally in total offense and 24th in total defense.

Coach Matt Campbell’s club is tied for 37th nationally in total offense and 24th in total defense. Ehlinger will be honored before Friday’s game along with 15 other Texas seniors.

The Kansas postponement didn’t really change anything for Texas.

The 20th-ranked Longhorns (5-2, 4-2 Big 12) are still in the conference championship hunt. They still must have a “playoff” mindset. Coach Tom Herman said there’s no reason to explain to his players where Texas sits in the league standings because “they know it.”

Bring on No. 15 Iowa State (6-2, 6-1), the current Big 12 leader.

Advertisement

One week ago Monday, Herman was dodging questions about his job status. This Monday, without having played a game, was calm and collected as can be. There’s no reason to hype this thing up any more than need be.

If Texas wins its final three games, then Herman’s club is headed to the Big 12 championship game, according to various Big 12 tiebreaker scenarios. Jumbling the opponent lineup and the dates doesn’t really matter, either. UT must still beat Iowa State, Kansas State (Dec. 5) and Kansas (Dec. 12) to reach Arlington.

“They know that every game from this point forward is the biggest game of the year — for us,” Herman said. “We’re one of the few teams in America left that still control their own destiny, in terms of the ability to reach their conference championship.

“But we know that you can’t win them all until you win the first one,” Herman added. “And that’s priority No. 1.”

Texas will have gone 20 days between games when it faces Iowa State on Friday at Royal-Memorial Stadium. Herman is cognizant of rust, but at the same time, he can’t have players overdoing it at practice, either.

The Cyclones are a well-balanced bunch from Ames. Coach Matt Campbell’s club is tied for 37th nationally in total offense and 24th in total defense. Iowa State took Kansas State to the woodshed last Saturday, winning 45-0.

“I think a real challenge for football teams this time of year is can you continue to get better,” Campbell said afterward. “I think you see us improving, and that part is really big for our football team.”

Herman said last week he would watch the Kansas State-Iowa State game with casual interest, as there is little new that can be gleaned by this point. That performance would get any coach’s attention, though.

“I think them looking as good as they did certainly, I want to say it got our guys’ attention (but) they’ve had our guys’ attention,” Herman said. “The minute the game was announced on Wednesday that we were not going to be able to play Kansas, our players went immediately into preparation mode for Iowa State.”

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy has a 17-6 career mark against Big 12 opponents. He’s beaten every school in the league at least once. Running back Breece Hall is the nation’s leading rusher with 1,169 yards. Linebacker Mike Rose is third in the Big 12 in tackles per game (8.0).

“I mean, you turn on the film and the first thing that jumps off is very well coordinated,” Herman said. “Very well coached. You don’t you don’t trick them a whole lot. You don’t see guys out of their gaps. You don’t see guys missing assignments on offense.”

At least the Horns got another weekend off to rest. Herman said running back Keaontay Ingram (ankle) is still not likely to play this week. Receiver Joshua Moore and tight end Jared Wiley are probable, though.

The short week also shortens the prep time, and the Horns will mix in Thanksgiving as well.

The Horns had their typical Tuesday practice — normally the most physical day of the week —on Saturday and then took Sunday off. Monday was more like a Wednesday, and Tuesday will be treated like a Thursday, Herman said.

“The biggest thing I’m concerned that we’ve never done this in the regular season,” Herman said of having such a huge gap between games. UT has not played since defeating West Virginia on Nov. 7. Texas was already scheduled to be off on Nov. 14.

“Our guys’ bodies are wearing down a little bit more this year than normal year for obvious reasons,” Herman said. “So we’ve just got to be smart.”

Friday also marks the final home game for 16 Texas seniors, including quarterback Sam Ehlinger. The Westlake product should be credited with “stabilizing” the UT program after three straight losing seasons, Herman said. That’s in addition to put up some incredible statistics along with beating Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

Ehlinger will be honored before Friday’s game along with fellow seniors like safety Chris Brown, defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham and offensive linemen Derek Kerstetter, Denzel Okafor and Tope Imade.

“He’s got a lot to be proud of,” Herman said of Ehlinger. “He’s done a lot of things in his four years here that haven’t been done in over a decade.”

Ehlinger hasn’t won a conference title, though. No four-year starter in UT history has left the school without winning at least one. That’s one rather significant piece still missing from Ehlinger’s stellar résumé.

But that’s something he can fix this season. Time is still on his side in that respect. First, Ehligner and the Horns must beat the Cyclones. Worry about the Wildcats and Jayhawks later.

“A few years back, we had 100,000 in the stands against Texas Tech.” Herman said. “I think if you polled all those seniors, they could choose between winning the game or having 100,000 people in the stands, they would choose winning the game 100 out of 100 times.”

Contact Brian Davis at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com.