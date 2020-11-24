Men's Basketball No. 19 Texas’ optimism cannot be masked: ‘Our guys feel like we can be really good’ With the entire roster returning, plus the addition of five-star Greg Brown, Longhorns start season Wednesday with high hopes Posted November 24th, 2020

Coleman: “Why not for this team to be one of the great Texas teams to walk on this campus?" “Game week is finally here for us,” the Texas men’s coach said. “It’s been a long time coming.”

There was real joy in Shaka Smart’s voice that could not be masked.

“Game week is finally here for us,” the Texas men’s coach said Monday. “It’s been a long time coming.”

Of course, that’s only if reality doesn’t hit some half-court, buzzer-beater.

“Hopefully, knock on wood,” Smart said, “we can continue to stay safe and have the opportunity to play the game on Wednesday.”

Texas is scheduled to begin a season unlike any other Wednesday night against Texas-Rio Grande Valley, a sister school in the UT system from Edinburg. It’ll be the first time anyone’s seen the Longhorns since they were pulled off the court at the Big 12 tournament in March when the pandemic began.

It’s almost as if the 19th-ranked Longhorns were put on pause. The entire team from last year returns. The only new face is freshman Greg Brown, a wunderkind from Vandegrift with sensational hops and NBA aspirations. If you have any doubts about his confidence, check Brown’s Twitter account.

Under normal circumstances, any Power Five team that returns its entire roster and added a five-star recruit would be a top-10 sensation. If this team had Duke or North Carolina or Kansas stamped across its chest, it’d already be labeled a Final Four contender.

But Texas hasn’t won a single NCAA Tournament game in Shaka Smart’s UT tenure. Thus, these Horns don’t get the benefit of the doubt. He’s 90-78 in five previous seasons and the Longhorns have yet to truly compete for a Big 12 title. Now going into his sixth season, Smart can only worry about the here and now.

This is his most veteran team top to bottom. It’s his most athletic team, too.

“Our guys feel like we can be really good,” Smart said. “We have a lot of excitement about who we can be, what we can become.”

Smart said there’s not a single team that is happy about its current status here in late November.

“It’s all about growing toward being the most connected, the most focused on a common goal that we possibly can be,” the coach said. “And then there’s a bunch of basketball details that our guys know, and we as a coaching staff know, we need to improve it.”

The problem is this could be a herky-jerky affair as COVID-19 continues to upend scheduling and society. More than 30 football games have been postponed or canceled just in the last two weeks because of positive tests or contact tracing. Now, it’s spilling over into basketball.

Baylor coach Scott Drew tested positive, and he’ll miss the Bears’ season opener. Tennessee coach Rick Barnes has tested positive. Athletic programs nationwide are having to decide whether to stop practices or postpone games to figure things out.

In the Big 12, all athletes are tested three times a week. Smart said nobody on his coaching staff has tested positive yet. All of his players are currently negative, too. League guidelines say that each team must have at least six scholarship players dressed and healthy or the game can be moved.

The Horns want to start the season and start building momentum. UT travels next week to play in the Maui Invitational, which will be held in Asheville, N.C. Then, Texas will host Villanova on Dec. 6 and start Big 12 play in mid-December.

Senior guard Matt Coleman III said the entire team has the same mindset.

“We’re a mature group. We have all guys returning. A lot has gone on this past year off the court,” Coleman said. “Why not for this team to be one of the great Texas teams to walk on this campus? I think that’s been the biggest motivation, the biggest want-to out of everything. Just wanting to be that caliber Texas team we know we can be.”

Smart said six players have elevated themselves above the rest, starting with his three primary guards — Coleman, Courtney Ramey and Andrew Jones. Jericho Sims and Kai Jones have gotten stronger in the frontcourt. And then there’s Brown, a high-flying dunker.

“He knows he still needs to learn things before he can go on and pursue his dreams,” Jones said of Brown. “He’s really coachable, so that’s the one thing he’s got going for him.”

Smart has wanted the Horns to play with more “violence.” That means being more aggressive, going after every rebound, every loose ball and getting to the free throw line. Essentially, it’s more effort.

Every Texas fan can think back to the team’s five-game winning streak late last season. Or, how about the effort and aggressiveness shown in a win at Texas Tech? That’s what it takes every night out.

Smart said he was on a Zoom call with NBA coach Stan Van Gundy during the offseason.

“He’ll tell those guys if they haven’t gotten many layups or any layups over a couple games, that’s on you,” Smart said. “You’ve got to go get a layup, you’ve got to find a way to run the floor.”

In college basketball, the ball is on the rim every 30 seconds. Go get it.

For the Horns, all of this team’s goals are out there for the taking. Go get it.

“We as a program are continuing to work to build to become more and more connected around a common cause,” Smart said in his familiar refrain. “And when the games start, that obviously intensifies.”

Contact Brian Davis at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com.