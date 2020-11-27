Football No. 13 Iowa State 23, No. 17 Texas 20: The expanded boxscore Posted November 27th, 2020

Advertisement

How it all happened Friday at Royal-Memorial Stadium:

First quarter

1st quarter: Texas 13, Iowa State 7. No rust at all. The Longhorns, who hadn’t played in 20 days, started on fire — a steady dose of Bijan Robinson, making his fourth straight start, and a nicely-placed throw to Brennan Eagles for 59 yards set up the opening field goal, and Sam Ehlinger made it 10-0 on a scoring run. The senior quarterback also connected with Tarik Black for 31 yards, but Black fumbled it inside the 20 after a big hit after the catch. Dicker opened and closed the quarter with field goals, his second a lucky do-over from 42 yards after his 47-yarder that doinked off the upright was negated by a Cyclones penalty.

Advertisement

Texas: Cameron Dicker 21-yard field goal (11:29)

Texas: Sam Ehlinger 17-yard run (Dicker kick, 7:39)

Iowa State: Sean Shaw 35-yard pass from Brock Purdy (Connor Assalley kick, 4:45)

Texas: Dicker 42-yard field goal (:21)

Second quarter

Halftime: Texas 13, Iowa State 10. A tale of two quarters. The Horns sizzled in the first quarter and fizzled in the second. On offense, anyway: Texas was blanked in the second quarter, but also allowed only a Cyclones field goal. Breece Hall, the nation’s leading rusher, was stuffed in the first quarter (3 carries, 7 yards) and didn’t fare much better in the second; he finished the half with 10 carries for 37 yards. This could have been a 24-10 Texas lead at halftime had that Black fumble not happened or the Horns’ first drive of the game not stalled so close to the end zone. But then it also could have been a 13-13 tie at the break: Connor Assalley missed a 41-yard field goal at the very end.

Iowa State: Assalley 26-yard field goal (7:21)

Third quarter

Texas 20, Iowa State 13. It was a Horns tight end — Jared Wiley — and not a Cyclones tight end that made the first big impact on the game, but Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar soon made one, too. His 44-yard catch and run near the end of the quarter set up another Cyclones field goal in the fourth. He finished the game with six catches for 131 yards and a pair of big gainers (44 and 31). And the Cyclones’ other tight end, Dylan Soehner, had a key 17-yard grab in the closing minutes on the go-ahead drive.

Texas: Jared Wiley 7-yard pass from Ehlinger (Dicker kick, 7:30)

Iowa State: Assalley 29-yard field goal (2:54)

Fourth quarter

Final: Iowa State 23, Texas 20. The Horns had two chances to ice the game, but couldn’t do anything with their drives. Ehlinger certainly has authored a lot of fourth-quarter and overtime game-winning drives, but he came up just short — and in his final home game, too. The loss was particularly hard because Texas led for virtually the entire game. The second half yielded two head scratchers: a failed fake punt attempt near the end of the third quarter with the Horns leading 20-13, and Ehlinger taking a sack for a 4-yard loss on the final offensive play of the game, turning what would have been a 53-yard field goal to send the game into overtime into a 57-yard attempt from Dicker, whose career long happens to be from 57. The last-second kick was long enough, but it tailed left at the very end.

Iowa State: Assalley 38-yard field goal (14:48)

Iowa State: Breece Hall 3-yard run (Assalley kick, 1:25)

Team statistics

First downs: Iowa State 25, Texas 21

Rushes-yards: Texas 35-145, Iowa State 33-121

Passing yards: Iowa State 312, Texas 303

Comp-Att-Int: Iowa State 25-36-0, Texas 18-30-0

Return Yards: Texas 98, Iowa State 0

Punts-Avg.: Texas 2-40.5, Iowa State 4-37.5

Fumbles-Lost: Iowa State 0-0, Texas 1-1

Penalties-Yards: Iowa State 7-55, Texas 7-56

Time of Possession: Iowa State 32:57, Texas 27:03

Individual statistics

