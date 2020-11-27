Football Texas vs. Iowa State: Five key matchups Posted November 27th, 2020

Five key matchups out of the Texas-Iowa State game to keep your eye on Friday:

Iowa State running back Breece Hall vs. Texas’ run defense

Hall is sensational. The 6-1 sophomore leads the nation with 1,169 rushing yards six multi-touchdown games and eight 100-yard games. Teams can slow him down, but nobody has stopped him yet. When Texas holds teams to under 100 rushing yards, the Longhorns are 17-2, including an 8-0 mark since the start of the 2019 season. Can that be done against the Cyclones? It will take a strong effort from the trenches, including defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham and defensive end Joseph Ossai. The front four have gotten progressively better each week, and now the Texas run defense ranks fourth in the league. Stop Hall (or at least slow him down) and you dramatically slow the Cyclones.

EDGE: Iowa State

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger vs. Iowa State’s Brock Purdy

Purdy is making all the right decisions this season. He’s completed 63.7% of his throws for 1,713 yards with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. Ehlinger, meanwhile, is having a “down” season and still putting up better numbers. He has completed 58.8% of his passes for 1,834 yards with 22 touchdowns and five picks. Texas coach Tom Herman insists that Ehlinger is fine, that his health is not an issue. The extra off week gave him a chance to heal — or work on his delivery. This will be Ehlinger’s final home game in burnt orange, and it’s hard to imagine he won’t play his best.

EDGE: Texas

Texas running back Bijan Robinson vs. Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose

If ever there was a time for a five-star running back recruit to shine, this is it. Robinson has been given slightly more and more work each week. Take the training wheels off, give him 15-18 carries and see what happens. The Horns are still going to be without Keaontay Ingram (ankle), so it’s up to Robinson and Roshon Johnson to make it happen on the ground regardless. Rose leads the Cyclones in tackles (63), interceptions (four) and quarterback hurries (four). He’s easily one of the nation’s best linebackers. With Rose leading the way, Iowa State’s run defense has held five opponents, all Big 12 teams, to less than 100 yards rushing. Expect to see the Horns use Robinson out of the backfield, too. Can the Cyclones cover well in space against a lightning-quick athlete?

EDGE: Even

Texas’ red zone offense vs. Iowa State’s red zone defense



Both the Longhorns and Cyclones are similar inside the opposing team’s 20-yard line. Texas has scored 26 touchdowns on 38 chances while Iowa State has 23 scores on 35 opportunities. The Horns like to think they have a terrific defense in those situations, too. And they do: They’ve allowed 19 touchdowns. But the Cyclones are even better, allowing only 11 touchdowns. Clearly, this game is one that’ll be decided on touchdowns, not field goals. Iowa State is slightly better on third down (43.7%) compared to Texas (39.4%). Texas is 6-for-8 on fourth downs this season; Iowa State is 5-for-9. Texas coach Tom Herman’s “binder” has kept him on the straight and narrow this season. He’ll lean on it again.

EDGE: Even

Iowa State’s century-old quest for a title vs. Texas’ desire to be Texas

The Cyclones have not won a conference championship since 1912. The school has never played in a league title game, either. The last time Iowa State went this deep into the season still in first place was 1976. Safe to say, this is a big year in Ames. This is also coach Matt Campbell’s best team. But these Horns are led by a coach who is tired of hearing rumors about his job security. It’s a team with a quarterback wanting to carve out a better legacy. It’s a group that knows it has a clear path to the league championship game, if it can just get over Iowa State and the two teams from Kansas. Playing at home gives the Horns the slight edge, even though the stadium will have just 25% capacity. Herman talks about UT’s 1-0 mentality. Never is that more needed than Friday.

EDGE: Texas

