Football Five key plays: No. 13 Iowa State 23, No. 17 Texas 20 Posted November 28th, 2020

There were 134 snaps taken in No. 17 Texas’ 23-20 loss to No. 13 Iowa State on Friday. Here are five plays that ended up making a big difference in the Longhorns’ loss:

1. A costly sack

Texas gave up only two sacks in the game. But the last one was a real back breaker.

Cameron Dicker’s career-long field goal is 57 yards, kicked in excellent conditions inside NRG Stadium last year. Texas, trying to get him into field goal range at the end of the game to send it into overtime, quickly moved from its own 23 to Iowa State’s 36. Sam Ehlinger’s seven-yard keeper stopped the clock with less than 20 seconds to go, the Longhorns trailing 23-20.

It would have been a 53-yard kick from that spot. And Texas still had one timeout.

Ehlinger threw incomplete to Brennan Eagles and Jake Smith on first and second down, and on third-and-10 from the 36, Ehlinger, in an empty backfield, lingered too long in the pocket and was sacked by Latrell Bankston, one of his two sacks in the game. It was a four-yard loss, moving the ball back to outside the 40, and Dicker went from a 53-yard kick to a 58-yard try.

The kick was long enough, but trailed wide left near the end.

“I may could have gotten the ball out of my hands, but I didn’t want to risk turning it over,” Ehlinger said. “So I could just eat it.”

2. (Next time, take the points)

The situation: Fourth quarter, 8:15 left in the game, Texas leading 20-16 and facing a fourth-and-1 just outside Iowa State’s 12-yard line.

The choice: Play it safe, kick a field goal and take the points to go up 23-16? Or go for it, get the first down, run some more time off the clock and maybe even get a touchdown to go up 27-16?

Take the points or gamble? Texas coach Tom Herman went with the gamble. And it backfired.

Ehlinger faked the handoff to Roschon Johnson, then tried to squirt up the middle. But the Cyclones had gotten a push at the line and linebacker Mike Rose tripped Ehlinger up from behind. The play went virtually nowhere. A measurement showed he was about a football length’s short.

In a three-point loss, that decision was just one of a handful of missed opportunities for Texas. A field goal there certainly would have loomed large at the end.

3. Black’s Friday fumble

Texas’ 10-0 lead had been cut to 10-7, but the Longhorns found themselves back near midfield on the ensuing drive. Ehlinger found Tarik Black open downfield inside the 20, but Black coughed up the ball after a big hit from Cyclones safety Isheem Young. Lawrence White recovered it at the 17.

Iowa State didn’t score points off the turnover, but it certainly kept points off the board for Texas, one of a couple of red zone disappointments on the day for the Longhorns.

4. Clock Managament 101

Texas found itself in a strong position — still up 20-16 and with the ball at its own 24 with 4:09 left after forcing a punt — but squandered the chance to put the game away because of poor clock management.

Bijan Robinson rushed for four yards on first down, but the Horns went pass (an incompletion to Jake Smith) and pass (an incompletion to Joshua Moore) and had to punt it back with 3:09 left. The Cyclones rattled off their game-winning drive.

The Texas drive took only one minute off the clock. On the third down play, Moore had a step on his defender as he cut across the middle of the field, but Ehlinger’s throw was low.

5. Dicker the … passer?

Dicker, besides his role as kicker, already was tasked to handle punting duties the rest of this season. But toward the end of the third quarter, Texas asked him to be a quarterback as well when Herman called a fake punt on fourth-and-8 from Iowa State’s 48, leading 20-13.

Dicker shifted to his right as if he were going to rugby punt, but instead threw to Cade Brewer, who was fading into the flat. Dicker hit him in stride, but Iowa State’s Rory Walling played it perfectly and knocked Brewer out of bounds three yards short of the marker.

The Texas defense held, but the play affected field position heading into the fourth quarter. Herman explained after the game that Texas had been working on that play for two weeks.

“I think if you watch the replay, you’ll see Roschon Johnson wide open on the corner route and we didn’t see him," Herman said.