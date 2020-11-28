Men's Basketball After sitting in opener, Texas C Will Baker announces he’s transferring from Longhorns Posted November 28th, 2020

After not playing in Wednesday’s season opener, Texas center Will Baker announced he will transfer and calls the decision “a year in the making.”

Baker’s decision was announced in a statement sent Saturday by his family’s personal public relations firm. School officials later sent out a statement confirming the sophomore’s decision.

“Playing for Texas always a childhood dream,” Baker said in his statement. “My decision to transfer has been one of the most difficult and has been a year in the making.

“The reason it took me so long to make this decision is because I love UT, my teammates, coaches, staff and fans,” he added. “I’m grateful for their encouragement and support. I’m thankful for each experience that built character.”

Baker, a four-star recruit from Westlake, was considered the state’s fifth-best player when he signed with UT, according to 247Sports composite basketball rankings.

Baker’s transition to UT wasn’t particularly smooth. Listed at 6-foot-11, Baker was 6-for-39 from 3-point range and grabbed just 44 rebounds in 23 games. Eventually, coach Shaka Smart pulled back Baker’s playing time because he wasn’t being aggressive enough down low.

“We are very grateful for Will’s contributions to our basketball program,” Texas coach Shaka Smart said in a statement. “We wish Will all the best as he pursues his next opportunity.”

Baker’s best performance was a 20-point showing against TCU last season where he hit four 3-pointers.

“My goal has been and remains to meaningfully contribute to the success of my team,” Baker said. “At Texas, I wasn’t maximizing my potential. I gradually came to realize that there is another place that’s a better fit, and now I am trusting God to lead me to the right program.”

In a statement, Baker said he does have “any specific university in mind for transfer” but looks forward to making the next major move.

