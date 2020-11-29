Football Source: Texas LT Samuel Cosmi opting out of final two games, will start preparing for NFL Draft Posted November 29th, 2020

Texas left tackle Samuel Cosmi will opt out of the last two regular-season games and will start preparing for the NFL draft, a source confirmed to the American-Statesman on Sunday.

Texas (5-3, 4-3 Big 12) was effectively eliminated from conference title contention after Friday’s 23-20 loss to Iowa State. The Horns are now in a two-way tie for fourth place.

Cosmi, a junior, has been projected as a first- or second-round pick by multiple draft services. It was long thought before the season began this would be his last year at UT.

Cosmi started at right tackle in 2018 and then moved to left tackle last season. He went through Senior Day activities before Friday’s game against Iowa State.

Listed at 6-7, 309 pounds, Cosmi would become the Horns’ first offensive lineman drafted since Connor Williams was taken in the second round in 2018.

Cosmi’s backup at UT is Andrej Karic, a 6-4, 294-pound freshman from Southlake Carroll.

