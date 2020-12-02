Football The Dotted Line: Texas pledge Jonathon Brooks sets school record; 2022 running back targets Posted December 2nd, 2020

No member of Texas’ 2021 recruiting class is having a better senior season than Hallettsville running back Jonathon Brooks. The three-star set a school record last Friday in the Class 3A Division I regional semifinals by rushing for 501 yards and nine touchdowns in a 61-48 victory over Lorena.

“All the credit goes to the offensive line,” Brooks said. “They do their job, so I have to do mine. During the game, you don’t think about yard totals or records. It is about the next play.”

The senior has 2,719 yards and 52 touchdowns on 210 carries this season. Hallettsville lost in the same round in 2019. Brooks was the District 14-3A Division I MVP as a junior after rushing for 1,310 yards and 24 touchdowns. He committed to Texas on May 15 and is the only running back in the Longhorns’ class.

Hallettsville is one of eight teams remaining in the Class 3A Division I playoffs. The Brahmas take on Columbus for the Region III title at 7 p.m. Friday night in Bastrop.

2022 running back targets

Jaydon Blue, RB, Klein Cain

FYI: 5-10, 205; four stars; No. 4-ranked running back

Top offers: 32

The state is stacked with running backs in the 2022 cycle, and Blue might be the best. He’s the highest-ranked back in the state, beating out fellow UT offers Tavorus Jones and Jadarian Price. He’s a national top-100 player and a future member of the Fabulous 55. The Longhorns must beat out programs like Alabama, Oklahoma and Georgia for him. Blue rushed for 1,612 yards and 16 touchdowns as a sophomore. He was District 15-6A’s offensive newcomer of the year.

Jamarion Miller, RB, Tyler Legacy

FYI: 5-10, 185; four stars; No. 19-ranked running back

Top offers: 13

Miller’s older brother, Damion, was a member of Texas’ 2017 class, but he never made it to campus because of academic reasons. Jamarion is a two-sport star who ran an 11.06 100-meter dash as a freshman. He was also the Class 11-6A offensive newcomer of the year as a freshman. He was a first-team all-district at running back as a sophomore. Jamarion entered his junior year with 1,648 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns.

Tavorus Jones, RB, El Paso Burges

FYI: 5-10, 180; four stars; No. 20-ranked running back

Top offers: 22

El Paso isn’t known as a hotbed of recruiting talent, but one player could help change that perception in 2022. He rushed for 1,134 yards and 15 touchdowns on only 116 carries as a sophomore. He’s also a great receiver out of the backfield, accounting for 33 receptions for 498 yards and five touchdowns in the same season. Those numbers earned him District 2-5A Division II all-purpose athlete of the year honors in 2019. Texas offered him on April 20. Texas A&M and Alabama followed in May.

Jadarian Price, RB, Denison

FYI: 5-11, 180; four stars; No. 21-ranked running back

No. of offers: 19

Price is one of four in-state running backs holding a Texas offer. He was the District 7-5A Division II newcomer of the year as a freshman in 2018, and a first-team all-district selection as a sophomore. The four-star is a future member of the Fab 55. Oklahoma State and Stanford are among the top teams for Price.