Bohls: You've got questions about Texas football. We might have some answers

The question of why Texas has continue to flop in yet another four-loss season remains mystifying.

Is the team soft and entitled? Are the offensive and defensive lines to blame?

"I've been driving myself nuts for four years," said a befuddled Moro Ojomo.

Questions.

Lots and lots of questions.

You’ve got ’em; we’ve got ’em; the whole crazy world of college football’s got ’em. What in the heck went wrong with Texas? Of course, everyone also asked that question in 2020. And 2019. And 2018. Uh, you get the drift.

What we don’t have is answers. Yeah, those are in short supply. Nobody really has the answers to what ails a Texas football team that has lost its way and lost three consecutive games.

The coaches don’t.

Neither do the players.

Same for the media. Oh, we have our theories, which we’ll share in this space, but 100 people could throw a dart and still not hit the central issue at play.

Well, the coaches do know, but they’re not trashing the players and, to their credit, not blaming the previous regime. They’ve taken the high road, but the truth gets a little lost at times.

Defensive end Moro Ojomo is the resident deep thinker on the team, and even he is mystified.

“I’ve been driving myself nuts for four years,” he said.

Welcome to the club.

Here are some workable theories:

There’s not an All-Big 12 player on either front

We’ve relentlessly hammered the lack of dynamic players on the offensive and defensive lines to death. There’s not an All-Big 12 player on either front.

So maybe the biggest mistake Steve Sarkisian made came in the offseason when he failed to land a single offensive lineman out of the transfer portal, unlike, say, Baylor, which grabbed a pair of interior linemen out of football hotbeds Vanderbilt and Buffalo and starts them. Be that as it may, they looked pretty good Saturday.

The two offensive linemen Sarkisian signed in his initial class aren’t ready to contribute. But he admitted the deficiency there Monday and said they hope to sign at least five in the next class.

Of course, Sarkisian didn’t really sign anyone out of the portal who has had earthshaking effects on this football team. Otherwise, the Longhorns probably wouldn’t be 4-4 and out of the Big 12 race before Halloween hit on Sunday.

Keilan Robinson was the lone top-100 player out of the portal, and the superfast Alabama running back can barely even get on the field. He “caught” one pass on Texas’ trademark jet sweep for a minus-1 yard against the Bears. Does that count as playing?

The players are soft and entitled

Only the players themselves and the coaches know what’s really true about the moral fiber and mental resolve this team has. They come off as a bunch of nice guys playing in a violent sport, and maybe the $10,000 lockers and lure of Sixth Street and country club atmosphere just don’t contribute to the mindset of playing angry, as Darrell Royal used to say.

Could it be conditioning?

It’s possible.

Sarkisian doesn’t think so, but these three fourth-quarter collapses when Texas has blown double-digits leads to Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Baylor have to be traced to something.

Strength and conditioning might well be a problem area because it appears clear when the Longhorns fade badly in the final quarter.

Maybe this team needs a butt-kicking from the likes of Frank Medina, the legendary Royal trainer who whipped the Longhorns of yesterday into shape.

Casey Thompson isn’t the winner we thought he was

Personally I don’t subscribe to that notion because even though he hasn’t played all that well since halftime of the Oklahoma game and bruised his thumb at the start of that second quarter, his performances have been solid enough to give Texas chances to win and break this troubling losing skid.

That said, since the start of the second half against the Sooners, Thompson has thrown five touchdown passes with three interceptions in the last 10 quarters.

Texas does not have a proven No. 3 receiver

Nobody, but nobody, has stepped up to fill that void, ever since slot receiver Jordan Whittington went down with a broken clavicle in the Cotton Bowl. He hasn’t been replaced. Marcus Washington, who dropped a very catchable deep ball against Baylor in the fourth quarter when Texas was desperate for a big play, just hasn’t been reliable.

Where’s Jake Smith when you need him? Oh, right, he transferred to USC, looking for a change of scenery even though he’s sitting out this fall with the Trojans. Texas really could use him now.

There’s hardly a hint of a pass rush anymore

In the past two games, the Texas defense has produced just one sack. One. That won’t scare anybody, much less Iowa State’s Brock Purdy, who in his last six games has connected on 12 touchdown passes with only one interception.

If the Cyclones offer him a clean pocket the entire game Saturday, the Longhorns don’t have a prayer of an upset in Ames because scoring machine running back Breece Hall figures to get in the end zone and keep the Texas defense honest.

Maybe the Texas defense is too honest

Pete Kwiatkowski’s bend but don’t break philosophy predicated on using two high safeties to keep every pass in front of it, on giving big cushions to opposing receivers, on rarely blitzing may be broken. More like a broken scheme.

Texas barely breathes hard on the other teams’ quarterbacks and just can’t disrupt the comfort zone in which they operate.

Asked why his defense, ranked 108th, is so bad, especially against the run, Sarkisian said, “That’s the hard part because we’ve had so many glimpses of us playing well. The last two opponents have been zone running teams. The premise is if everybody does their job, it should be about a 3-yard gain.”

Baylor’s Abram Smith and Co. averaged 4.7 yards a carry, and Smith became the third straight opposing running back to top the century mark against Texas, which was gashed repeatedly. That’s the glimpse most Longhorn fans have seen. In those back-to-back-to-back defeats, the opponents averaged 201 yards rushing.

“It’s crazy,” nose tackle Keondre Coburn said. “I don’t have the answers to it. Coach Sark said we just have to win our one-on-ones.”

Amen.

Where’s the aggressive nature that can force opponents into mistakes? Maybe the defense should be turned loose or more younger players should be given more playing time or more chances should be taken. Lord knows, Sarkisian took plenty of gambles on the offensive side, going for it on fourth down five times, including that ridiculous fake punt near midfield that backfired and sealed the win for Baylor.

Of course, we don’t know how Mr. Kwiatkowski feels about the decline of his defense because the media is not allowed to interview him at all during the season. Sure, his players have to be accountable week in and week out after games and during the week, but not the defensive coordinator yanking down a cool $1.7 million.

Texas’ players are just not that good

That would be the most sobering indictment for anyone who wants to tag that label on this underachieving team.

But the only true difference-makers most of us see are tailback Bijan Robinson and freshman wideout Xavier Worthy. Cameron Dicker has had a solid season as well. But anyone spot any other players who are deserving of all-star mention? I doubt it.

In the end, who really knows?

As Sarkisian said, “You sit here at 4-4, but all of us can count plays on one hand and, had they gone the other way, we’d be 7-1. That’s really encouraging for us. We haven’t broken through that barrier yet.”

What isn’t encouraging: We can count a whole lot more bad plays,