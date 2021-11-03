Bohls: If Casey Thompson struggles versus Iowa State, Hudson Card deserves a look

While I got ya, here are nine things and one crazy prediction:

1. Card could get a look on Saturday. Casey Thompson isn’t sitting. I don’t even think he should. But, if the Longhorns look lethargic in the first half against Iowa State on Saturday, I’d give Hudson Card a look at quarterback. That’s the same thinking as at intermission during the lost cause in Arkansas when Steve Sarkisian should have sat Card and inserted Thompson instead of waiting till the outcome was sealed. In three of his last four games, Thompson's completion percentage has been 59 or below. He’s thrown three interceptions in the last 10 quarters and had a few others that could have been picked off. Still, he is anything but the problem. Thompson has been good but not great, and apparently Texas needs great at that position because it’s so average almost everywhere else. What could it hurt to make a change in the second half if the Longhorns don’t look good in the first. ... Texas' horrid run defense is up against it again, having to deal with Iowa State's Breece Hall on Saturday after a string of terrible performances against the top backs in the league. Oklahoma’s Kennedy Brooks, Oklahoma State’s Jaylen Warren and Baylor's Abram Smith totaled 555 yards on the ground versus Texas, which ranks 118th nationally and sixth worst among Power Five teams. Oh, and TCU’s Zach Evans ran for 113 yards in Texas’ last victory. When asked how it should be fixed, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown said he had no idea because otherwise “it'd be fixed by now. If I was averaging 201 yards rushing against us (the last three games, all losses), I’d run the ball too.” I applaud the honesty. … OK, so Texas finally realized it has tight ends and put them to use against Baylor, not to great effect. Juan Davis ran the ball once for 3 yards while Cade Brewer and Jared Wiley combined for five catches for 28 yards. Hey, it's something. … Where is J’Tavion Sanders? In the portal? Held hostage? Anyone seen a ransom note? He's played in eight very quiet games, largely on special teams with some snaps at tight end. Sanders may be this season's version of Bijan Robinson 2020. Head-scratcher.

2. Already spoiled. The inaugural season for Austin FC is winding down with just two matches remaining, including the final home game at Q2 Stadium on Wednesday night against Western Conference front-runner Sporting KC. Austin FC coach Josh Wolff is looking more for positive performances from his disappointing squad, mired in last place with just eight wins this season, than he is his team playing the role of spoiler. “I don't think I'm necessarily using the word spoiler to these guys,” Wolff said Tuesday. “I think it's been used. I've heard it but for us, we want to put together a good performance. We want to go in and obviously compete against one of the best teams in the league. They beat us at their place and we tied them in another event. So again, I want these games to have a level of competition obviously, but we also want to go in and win for for a number of reasons. To play spoiler, if that narrative is there, fair enough.”

3. De-horned Frog. TCU’s Gary Patterson is out but not for long. He’s so fanatical about his love of football, I can't see him taking a year off. He’d be a fit at defensive-minded Virginia Tech. I don’t think I could see him at a Group of Five program. It isn’t often that a school fires a coach whose statue stands outside its home stadium. The bet here is he gets another coaching gig in short order. Texas Tech should look at him. So should Steve Sarkisian as a co-defensive coordinator. Or GP and SMU’s Sonny Dykes could swap places, but Dykes may have the better job now. I'd hire UTSA's Jeff Traylor. He's a recruiting wizard. Hey, Tom Herman's available. … Patterson might have fallen victim to the same problem that befell Texas’ Mack Brown. It can get a little stale, and sometimes a coach just needs a change of scenery, as Brown did at North Carolina. Patterson’s a helluva coach, but ultra-sensitive. … Sarkisian spoke to the new trend of firing coaches at midseason and lamented the pattern. “It is more so than anyone else tough for the players,” he said. “I know everyone wants to look at the Big 12 championship and Big Ten championship and the College Football Playoff, but we’re talking eight, maybe 10 teams. But there’s another 120 in the country, and all are striving to work toward common goals. There are great accomplishments along the way. When you let go of the coach at midseason, I don’t know what message you’re sending to the team, that ‘we’re scrapping the season and let’s move on to the next one.’ I don’t love the temperature of this, but in this day and age of college football, it’s becoming more of a business. I think it’s tough. I’m not as concerned for the coaches themselves. We’re grown men, we can handle it. I’m more concerned about our players in the locker room.”

4. Prepare for liftoff. Chris Beard’s got a winner on campus. If you weren’t impressed with the play of his Texas basketball team in its exhibition win over Division III Texas Lutheran, well, I can’t help you. His team is athletic. Beard’s got depth so the battle for minutes will be competitive as hell, and that could allow him to go with the hot hand each game because he has options. It’s a team dripping in talent and experience, much of it obtained elsewhere like UMass and Kentucky and Utah and Creighton. And his players will be relentless on defense. Now Texas may be vulnerable to a post-centric team, but its athleticism and quickness will atone for a lot of shortcomings. ... Beard’s motion offense is a huge departure from the days of Shaka Smart and even Rick Barnes. ... Texas had just four turnovers and scored 96 points. That's impressive in any competition. The six transfers — all ranked in the top 30 of those players who switched schools — should be spectacular from point guard Marcus Carr to swingman Tre Mitchell and point guard Devin Askew off the bench. The Longhorns, legitimately ranked No. 5 in the nation, and that might even be too low, open the season next Tuesday against Houston Baptist before facing No. 1 Gonzaga. Attendance was sparse at the 96-33 stomping of TLU, but fans better jump on the bandwagon early before it fills up.

5. Too big a buyout? Jeff Traylor has become one rich man. The second-year head football coach for UTSA is going places in his budding college career but may not be leaving where he is for the time being. He reached an agreement with the school on a blockbuster, 10-year, $28 million contract that extends through 2031. Traylor called it a “huge relief” Sunday, announcing a deal that includes a hefty $7.5 million buyout that any school that wants to lure Traylor away would have to pay UTSA. That was smart of the soon-to-be American Athletic Conference if not Traylor since it could preclude some schools from coming after him. “You never can stop people from talking, right?” Traylor said. “My name is probably going to always come up, but I just believe a 10-year contract with such a large buyout will help simmer down some of that talk so my players can not have to answer those questions.” ... He'll be the highest paid Group of Five coach unless Cincinnati ups the latest seven-year, $23.8 million extension with Luke Fickell.

6. World Series relief. Can’t believe the Astros may let Carlos Correa walk after this season. Bet he’ll be a Yankee. … Phil Maton for MVP? Won’t happen, but a Houston Chronicle writer threw it out whimsically if the Astros manage to pull this out. He has not allowed a run in 4⅓ World Series innings. Maton struck out seven Braves and retired 14 of the 20 batters he’s faced. Dusty Baker loves “his ability to get guys out not throwing at a super-high velocity," at only 91 mph. But he has so much spin on it, he’s very deceptive. He has justified the trade of starting center fielder Myles Straw and is signed for two more seasons, too.

7. Random hits. New Texas State AD Don Coryell sent out a letter to Bobcat Nation apologizing for the poor play of his football team. Not a good sign for Jake Spavital's job security in a 2-6 season with a 7-25 three-year record. ... Congrats to midfielder Lexi Missimo, who was voted Freshman of the Year, the fourth Longhorn in the last six years to be so honored. She killed it with nine goals and a Big 12-best 13 assists. … Have the Cowboys clinched the NFC East. They’re sitting pretty at 6-1 where the other three teams in their division are a collective 7-17. … Don’t look now, but Sam Ehlinger is the No. 2 quarterback in Indianapolis behind Carson Wentz after being out for five weeks with a sprained knee. … Are we seeing the beginning of the end for Dan Mullen in Florida? Seems like he is buckling under the pressure, but he’s always been hugely ambitious. I can't see him staying with the Gators much longer. … Kudos to Michigan State after coach Mel Tucker became the first Sparty coach to win his first two games against rival Michigan. He’s the front-runner for national Coach of the Year honors.

8. Scattershooting. While wondering whatever happened to wide receiver Nate Jones, who led Texas with seven catches for 125 yards and one of Colt McCoy's four touchdowns in a 56-3 romp over Iowa State.

9. On the couch: We checked out “The Babadook” on the final Friday night of Scary Movie Night in our family. Was spooky enough. Gave it 6 ducks.

Crazy prediction: The Kansas City Chiefs will not make the playoffs this season.