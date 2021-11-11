Bohls: Sentimental Chris Beard savors his first Texas win in men's basketball opener

Chris Beard enjoyed his first night in the big chair, after a trip to the barber's chair.

This Texas basketball team has so many scoring options that no Longhorn player scored more than 14.

"There's no question what our identity has to be," said defensive-minded Chris Beard.

Chris Beard celebrated his debut as head coach of the Texas basketball team in grand style Tuesday.

He got a haircut.

Simple guy, this Beard fellow. And this naturalized Texan through and through appreciates the little things in life. And those whose paths he crossed who had an influence on his life, both little and large.

So on the day each basketball season begins, Beard takes care of some pregame rituals. He calls or texts those who are close to him, who have had a profound impact on his career, whether it’s his three daughters or athletic director Kevin Gundy at Fort Scott Community College, who gave him his first head coaching job in 1999, or all the people who have helped him in between at the other 12 basketball jobs he’s held.

"I texted and called some people today and said thank you," Beard said after the season-opening 92-48 win over Houston Baptist. "I’m proud to have this job."

This one was memorable, too.

Beard has returned to his alma mater where he was once a student manager under Hall of Famer Tom Penders, whose Runnin’ Horns never came up for air. (To add some historical perspective, Penders had his own unique hairstyle because the perm-haired one was never follicly challenged.)

Now Beard may have gotten a trim on Tuesday. But he sure didn’t get a close shave that night.

His buzz cut was no match for the palpable buzz at the Erwin Center where 14,683 patrons took in a UT doubleheader for overwhelming victories by both Vic Schaefer’s women and Beard’s men.

“That’s to be expected,” said beaming athletic director Chris Del Conte, who hired them both over the last 18 months to much fanfare. “He lived up to his billing. Vic had an amazing night. And so did Beard.”

Asked if he does anything sentimental before season openers, Beard said, “Yeah I do. Most people like Christmas Day when you think of family or people who aren’t with us. So the first game of the season, the hours getting ready, I think about those people. The first day, there’s some emotion.

“And if there’s anybody I forgot to text, well, I’ve had a lot of jobs.”

Hopefully, this might be a longer stay than some because the 48-year-old Georgia native has had success at every level. In 11 seasons, Beard has won 252 games with a .710 winning percentage and hasn’t had a single losing season, not to mention an Elite Eight appearance and an overtime loss in the national championship game to Virginia.

Nothing that he put on the floor Tuesday would suggest this season will be any different.

His first Texas team, bolstered by the addition of seven high-level transfers, is long on talent and short on selfishness. The players had better be because there are so many scoring options on this club, it put up 92 points on Houston Baptist and no player had more than Courtney Ramey's 14 points. They spread the love — and the shots — around.

Ramey is one of four holdovers from Shaka Smart’s last team. And when Beard says he would have recruited all four of them, that wasn’t hollow praise because Ramey, Andrew Jones and Jase Febres combined to sink nine of Texas’ 14 3-pointers in the 44-point runaway over the Southland Conference team.

Beard will gladly settle for 13 treys in 23 chances because 58% accuracy will win Texas a whole bunch of games.

So considering the No. 5 Longhorns put up 96 in an exhibition win over Division III Texas Lutheran a week ago, can we expect this bunch to average 94 points a night?

“That’d be a great goal for us as a team,” said Ramey, who drained a team-high 41.4% of his long-distance shots last year.

Beard would concur with that ambition. And it might help that six Longhorns scored in double figures with no single player taking more than seven shots. That’s efficient stuff, folks.

“Shot selection will be the biggest thing with our offense,” Beard said. “We can’t count on 3-point shooting like we did tonight, but we can that shot selection. I think our offense could be something special come February, March."

That said, these Longhorns will make their bones on defense. At least, those Longhorns who want to get minutes on the court.

Beard figures to be a demon on defense, demanding big-time hustle and commitment to that phase of the game. That’s why he beat home that regimen for the second half when Texas had just three turnovers with 10 overall steals on the night.

“There’s no question what our identity has to be if we’re going to win the kind of games we’re here to win,” he said. “The season starts with defense. If you study the game like I have, the season ends with six games in three weekends (in March), and you’ve got to have defense.”

Ron Cottrell sure didn’t see anything on the Erwin Center floor he wasn’t impressed with.

“They aren’t as big as some teams, but they’re just so athletic and aggressive,” the 31st-year HBU coach said. “If you had to nitpick and find something (bad), probably the one thing they’re concerned about in their staff room, it’d be rebounding. But they have so many other weapons. I tried to do a five-for-two trade with them, but they weren’t interested.”

Cottrell would probably gladly take any two Longhorns. That’s how loaded they are from dynamic point guard Marcus Carr to invaluable swingman Tre Mitchell to even talented, super senior walk-on Tristen Licon from Sul Ross State, who drained two treys. Hey, everybody scores on this team.

But, yes, Beard wasn’t thrilled with the 16 offensive rebounds the Huskies came away with. That’s a major concern, considering Texas’ next action comes against the tall trees of No. 1 Gonzaga on Saturday.

For one special night, however, it couldn’t have turned out better from the start to the very end where many of the 2,164 rambunctious, dancing students joined the team in celebration on the floor of an Erwin Center arena set to go away after this final year.

The night started with upbeat, pregame introductions, complete with pyrotechnics and the obligatory smoke, but there’s no smoke and mirrors to this team. It’s as real as real can get.

Hey, bring on, Abilene Christian.