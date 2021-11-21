Bohls: Eventual Big 12 champion might have a long-shot chance at a CFP berth

Hello, Big 12.

Goodbye, Oregon. Adios, Michigan State. See ya, Wake Forest.

With a few upsets, including two Top 10 teams Saturday, the Big 12 contenders didn’t so much make a statement as much as they took care of business.

In doing so, Oklahoma State, Baylor and Oklahoma kept themselves in the running for a possible — long shot, but possible — chance at a College Football Playoff berth. The Cowboys shut out Texas Tech to claim an appearance in the conference title game in Arlington since they already have a win over Baylor this season.

More:Bohls, Golden: Texas' five-game slide won't end with the Longhorns going bowling this year

Now, it will take more upsets. And then more upsets after that to grab a Final Four spot. For starters, consider this:

Michigan probably needs to take out big, bad Ohio State.

Oklahoma State will have to get the better of blood rival OU.

Notre Dame needs to stumble against lowly Stanford in its finale.

Baylor probably needs a prayer such as a Cowboys win over the Sooners next week, a Bears win over Texas Tech to eliminate OU in a head-to-head tiebreaker with Lincoln Riley’s team and then a Baylor win over the Cowboys in the Big 12 title game.

Even then, the Bears would probably need total chaos in the conference championship games, such as shocking upsets of Georgia by Alabama, Ohio State by the Big Ten West Division champion and Cincinnati by Houston, but probably still would get left out since Dave Aranda’s team already has two losses.

More:Golden: What's Chris Beard's mean mug telling us? That he expects much more from Texas

Otherwise, as it looks now, the Final Four could be No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Cincinnati and No. 4 Alabama off my personal Associated Press Top 25 ballot if the Crimson Tide can somehow knock off the Bulldogs in the SEC title game and flip-flop places with Kirby Smart’s team in the bracket.

Utah made the biggest clamor, drubbing the Ducks to derail their CFP hopes. Losses by the Utes to BYU, San Diego State and Oregon State hurt their bigger ambitions.

Ohio State just pounded the Spartans.

Clemson continue its resurgence by taking out Wake Forest.

My Top 25 ballot:

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Cincinnati

4. Alabama

5. Notre Dame

6. Michigan

7. Oklahoma State

8. Houston

9. Baylor

10. Oklahoma

11. Oregon

12. Ole Miss

13. Wisconsin

14. Michigan State

15. Texas A&M

16. UTSA

17. BYU

18. Utah

19. Iowa

20. Louisiana

21. Pittsburgh

22. Clemson

23. Wake Forest

24. San Diego State

25. Mississippi State