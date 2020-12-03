On Second Thought Ep. 202: Longtime Ohio State beat writer Tim May on Urban Meyer and the Horns

Do the stories about Urban Meyer potentially replacing Tom Herman hold water and even if they are, would Meyer leave the TV booth and move to Austin if Herman left, given Meyer’s previous health issues and the baggage he would bring from his days at Ohio State?

Longtime Ohio State beat writer Tim May has known Meyer since he was a graduate assistant in Columbus back in 1986. He joins Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden on this week’s On Second Thought podcast to talk all things Urban while providing some great anecdotes on his days covering the Buckeyes, including spending three years with a hotshot play caller by the name of Tom Herman.

He also gives some great background on Meyer’s coaching philosophy, his recruiting strategy and what would go into a return to coaching if the opportunity arose.