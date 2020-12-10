On Second Thought Ep. 203: Is Kansas Herman’s last game at Texas? Former players on the late Fred Akers

As the Texas football teams prepares for a football game that may not happen at Kansas, coach Tom Herman is left to wonder if he will still be the head coach come 2021.

On this week’s On Second Thought podcast, Statesman columnists Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden discuss the uncertainty surrounding Texas football due to COVID and coaching and are later joined by Longhorn greats Robert Brewer, Lawrence Sampleton and Tony Degrate, who pay tribute to their college coach Fred Akers, who passed away this week.