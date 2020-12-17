On Second Thought, Ep. 204: Hookem.com's Mike Craven grades Texas’ signing class; Pat Forde on the CFP

Now that the early signing period is over, how did the Texas Longhorns do on the real National Signing Day?

Hookem.com recruiting guru Mike Craven joins Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls on this week’s On Second Thought podcast grades Tom Herman’s latest signing class and the challenges facing the program in the recruiting department moving forward.

Also, SI.com national college football columnist Pat Forde gives a look at how Texas is perceived nationally, the College Football Playoff and if he thinks the Texas A&M Aggies are really the fifth best team in the country.