On Second Thought Ep. 205: Casey Thompson or Sam Ehlinger in 2021?; Bijan's MVP performance

Cedric Golden
Hookem
Dec 29, 2020; San Antonio, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson (8) is pursued by Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Mustafa Johnson (34) in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome.

After Texas' big win over Colorado in the Alamo Bowl, the questions now center on if Sam Ehlinger will be back in 2021 what his return would mean for sophomore Casey Thompson, who electrified fans with a scintillating four-touchdown performance.

In this week's On Second Thought podcast, Kirk Bohls, Brian Davis and Cedric Golden break down the quarterback situation, reflect on Bijan Robinson's MVP performance and what it all means for coach Tom Herman, who survived the courting of Urban Meyer.