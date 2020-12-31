On Second Thought Ep. 205: Casey Thompson or Sam Ehlinger in 2021?; Bijan's MVP performance

After Texas' big win over Colorado in the Alamo Bowl, the questions now center on if Sam Ehlinger will be back in 2021 what his return would mean for sophomore Casey Thompson, who electrified fans with a scintillating four-touchdown performance.

In this week's On Second Thought podcast, Kirk Bohls, Brian Davis and Cedric Golden break down the quarterback situation, reflect on Bijan Robinson's MVP performance and what it all means for coach Tom Herman, who survived the courting of Urban Meyer.