On Second Thought Ep. 206: New coach Steve Sarkisian speaks on his vision for Longhorns

New Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian has a vision for success on the Forty Acres and he spoke of chasing greatness in his introductory press conference Tuesday. In this week’s On Second Thought podcast, hosts Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden discuss Sark’s comments, his journey to Austin and how long it will take him to get the Longhorns back to the championship elite.

