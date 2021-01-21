Listen to Austin 360 Radio
On Second Thought Ep. 207: Sark’s new coaching staff, Texas ex Charles Omenihu on the Texans coaching search

Cedric Golden
Hookem
Houston Texans defensive end Charles Omenihu celebrates after sacking Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill during the teams' match up earlier this month.

Houston Texans defensive end Charles Omenihu joins this week’s On Second Thought podcast and discusses the uncertainty surrounding Houston’s coaching search amid reports of quarterback Deshaun Watson being unhappy with the direction of the franchise.

The former Longhorn also gives his take on the firing of Tom Herman at his alma mater along with charitable pursuits in his birthplace of Houston.

Hosts Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden also give an update on Steve Sarkisian’s coaching staff, break down Drew Brees’ upcoming retirement decision and this weekend’s NFL conference championship games.