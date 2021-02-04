Listen to Austin 360 Radio
On Second Thought, Ep. 208: Texas ex Alex Okafor on Super Bowl; Hoops in first losing stretch

Cedric Golden
Hookem
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor exchange words after a play in the NFC Conference Championship. Okafor is the lone Texas ex playing in Sunday's Super Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor extended the streak of former Texas Longhorns appearing on a Super Bowl roster to 16 straight seasons.

The Pflugerville High legend joins this week’s On Second Thought podcast to discuss Sunday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a turbulent offseason that included the tragic loss of his mother and what he sees happening at his alma mater under new head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Texas football:Golden: Texas ex Okafor can cap off turbulent year with Super Bowl

Also, hosts Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls discuss the challenge facing the Texas basketball team after a 83-69 loss to No. 2 Baylor. The Horns travel to Stillwater Saturday having lost three of their last four games.