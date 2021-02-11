On Second Thought Ep. 209: Can Shaka keep the Texas locker room together? Super Bowl wrap

The Texas Longhorns got a much needed 80-77 win over Kansas State Tuesday for their sixth Big 12 win and On Second Thought hosts Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls break down the fallout from that game, including a tweet of frustration from senior forward Royce Hamm, who did not play i.

They also put a bow on the NFL season by debating the shelf life of seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and the futures of quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Dak Prescott.

