On Second Thought Ep. 209: Can Shaka keep the Texas locker room together? Super Bowl wrap
Cedric Golden
Hookem
The Texas Longhorns got a much needed 80-77 win over Kansas State Tuesday for their sixth Big 12 win and On Second Thought hosts Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls break down the fallout from that game, including a tweet of frustration from senior forward Royce Hamm, who did not play i.
They also put a bow on the NFL season by debating the shelf life of seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and the futures of quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Dak Prescott.
Texas basketball:No. 13 Texas 80, Kansas State 77: Seesaw Horns get the offense rolling, but defense slips