On Second Thought Ep. 209: Can Shaka keep the Texas locker room together? Super Bowl wrap

Cedric Golden
Head coach Shaka Smart and the No. 13 Longhorns held off Kansas State on the road Tuesday.

The Texas Longhorns got a much needed 80-77 win over Kansas State Tuesday for their sixth Big 12 win and On Second Thought hosts Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls break down the fallout from that game, including a tweet of frustration from senior forward Royce Hamm, who did not play i.

They also put a bow on the NFL season by debating the shelf life of seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and the futures of quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Dak Prescott.

Texas basketball:No. 13 Texas 80, Kansas State 77: Seesaw Horns get the offense rolling, but defense slips