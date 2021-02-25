On Second Thought Ep. 210: Did Shaka’s Horns just turn the corner with the Kansas win?

The Texas Longhorns just notched the biggest win of the Shaka Smart era with a 75-72 overtime triumph over Kansas, beating the Jayhawks twice in the regular for the first time in school history.

In this week’s On Second Thought podcast, you will hear Smart’s reaction after the game while hosts Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls break down how it could affect the Horns moving forward.

Women’s coach Vic Schaefer joins the show to discuss how the Longhorns are shaping up with the postseason around the corner. The guys also share their tales from the Texas winter storm and give their thoughts on Tiger Woods, who nearly lost his life in an automobile crash Tuesday.