On Second Thought Ep. 212: Texas ex Babers on 'The Eyes'; Can Shaka’s Horns make an NCAA run?

With the University of Texas announcing that its “Eyes of Texas” history committee found no racial intent in the penning of the longtime school song, 104.9 The Horn sports talk personality and former Longhorn great Rod Babers checks in with On Second Thought hosts Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden to discuss the fallout.

The guys hit on the chances of the Texas basketball team making a deep run in NCAAs as the No. 13 Horns prep for Thursday’s Big 12 conference tourney opener against Texas Tech and discuss Dak Prescott’s massive new contract with the Dallas Cowboys.