Listen to Austin 360 Radio

On Second Thought Ep. 214: Will Shaka stay or go? Sarkisian’s Horns start spring football

Cedric Golden
Hookem
Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Shaka Smart reacts during the first half against the Abilene Christian Wildcats in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium.

After Texas’ devastating first-round loss to Abilene Christian in the NCAA Tournament, head coach Shaka Smart is under fire and the biggest question on campus is if he will be back for a seventh season despite not having won a game in the NCAAs during his tenure.

Basketball:Golden: Shaka watch is back on after Texas' latest NCAA collapse

Kirk Bohls, Cedric Golden and beat writer Brian Davis examine the fallout and also give a primer on Texas spring football and Steve Sarkisian’s plan on establishing his culture in Austin after a successful run as an assistant at Alabama under Nick Saban.