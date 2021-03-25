On Second Thought Ep. 214: Will Shaka stay or go? Sarkisian’s Horns start spring football

After Texas’ devastating first-round loss to Abilene Christian in the NCAA Tournament, head coach Shaka Smart is under fire and the biggest question on campus is if he will be back for a seventh season despite not having won a game in the NCAAs during his tenure.

Basketball:Golden: Shaka watch is back on after Texas' latest NCAA collapse

Kirk Bohls, Cedric Golden and beat writer Brian Davis examine the fallout and also give a primer on Texas spring football and Steve Sarkisian’s plan on establishing his culture in Austin after a successful run as an assistant at Alabama under Nick Saban.