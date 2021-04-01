On Second Thought Ep: 215: Is Chris Beard the next Longhorn mens basketball coach?

With Shaka Smart officially introduced as the new head coach at Marquette, Texas is still hoping to fill its opening with Texas Tech’s Chris Beard who is still apparently mulling his options. On this week’s On Second Thought podcast, Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden discuss what’s happening on that front while putting a bow on Vic Schaefer’s successful first season as the women’s coach.

They also give their take on Kim Mulkey’s unique idea for COVID-19 testing at the Final Four, break down Baylor’s chances in a potential title matchup with Gonzaga in the men’s final and discuss the Deshaun Watson story in Houston.