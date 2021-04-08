On Second Thought Ep. 216: Eddie Reese on retirement; Chris Beard on Texas culture

Texas coaching legend Eddie Reese joins the On Second Thought podcast this week to discuss his retirement after 43 years while breaking down what he will be doing as the head coach emeritus at Texas.

Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls also discuss Chris Beard’s culture change for Texas basketball and update spring football with comments from Texas running back Roschon Johnson on new coach Steve Sarkisian’s early impact.