On Second Thought Ep. 217: Austin FC coach Josh Wolff; Texas hoops and baseball

Austin FC will make its much anticipated MLS debut on Saturday against LAFC and head coach Josh Wolff joined the On Second Thought podcast to discuss the history that’s about to be made and what fans can expect from the first major professional team in our city’s history.

Hosts Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden also give an update on new Texas basketball coach Chris Beard’s roster and discuss the red-hot Texas baseball team.

