On Second Thought Ep. 218: Chris Beard on why he came to Texas; Orange-White game preview

Chris Beard is already hard at work in his quest to bring Texas back to the national elite.

Texas’ new basketball coach joins the On Second Thought podcast this week and discusses how he and his coaching staff are building this roster after taking over for the departed Shaka Smart.

More:Bohls: Chris Beard's arrival confirms Texas is serious about basketball

Beard talks about his decision to leave Texas Tech and gives an update on the statuses of Greg Brown, Matt Coleman, Jericho Sims and Courtney Ramey, key players from the 2021 team who are currently deciding on whether to return for another season.

He even sticks around to reveal his celebrity crush.

Hosts Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls also preview Saturday’s Orange-White spring game, break down the quarterback situation and point out other players to watch under new coach Steve Sarkisian.

Plus, Texas volleyball, baseball and more on on a jam-packed On Second Thought.