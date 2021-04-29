On Second Thought, Ep. 219: Texas baseball coach David Pierce, Sark’s QB quandary, Cat Vasquez on the NFL draft
Texas is one of the hottest baseball teams in the country and coach David Pierce stops by this week’s On Second Thought podcast to explain what’s driven the No. 3 Horns — 16-1 in their last 17 games — to the top spot in the Big 12 with third-place Texas Tech coming to town this weekend.
Hosts Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls track the major decisions facing coach Steve Sarkisian after the Orange-White game, most notably in the starting quarterback competition between Casey Thompson and Hudson Card.
Statesman NFL analyst Cat Vasquez provides a primer on this weekend’s draft including where Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger and others may go and the needs facing the Dallas Cowboys.