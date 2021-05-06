On Second Thought Ep. 220: TCU baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle; Sam Ehlinger’s NFL challenge

If the Texas Longhorns thought losing two of three at home to Texas Tech was tough this past weekend, the challenge will be even more daunting when they visit Big 12 leader and third-ranked TCU for the first of three huge games on Friday.

Horned Frogs head coach Jim Schlossnagle joins this week’s On Second Thought podcast to break down the key matchups in a showdown of the league’s top two teams.

Hosts Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden also break down Sam Ehlinger’s opportunity with the Indianapolis Colts after the Texas quarterback went in the seventh round of the NFL draft along with the other four Texas exes selected.

