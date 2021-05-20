Listen to Austin 360 Radio

On Second Thought Ep. 221: A new golden era of Texas sports, Big 12 football countdown with KC Star’s Blair Kerkhoff

Cedric Golden
Hookem
The University of Texas Tower is dipped in burnt orange lighting with the number 1 glowing on all four sides after the Texas volleyball team won the 2012 national championship.

With so much success happening in Texas athletics lately, On Second Thought hosts Cedric Golden and Kirk debate on whether we‘re entering a golden age, akin to the decade of the early 2000s.

The guys are also joined by Kansas City star sportswriter and podcast host Blair Kerkhoff who starts this summer’s preview of Big 12 football teams with a look at the No. 10 school on our list, the Kansas Jayhawks.

All of this, plus some choice television recommendations from our illustrious hosts.