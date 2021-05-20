On Second Thought Ep. 221: A new golden era of Texas sports, Big 12 football countdown with KC Star’s Blair Kerkhoff
Cedric Golden
Hookem
With so much success happening in Texas athletics lately, On Second Thought hosts Cedric Golden and Kirk debate on whether we‘re entering a golden age, akin to the decade of the early 2000s.
More:Golden: Longhorns power surge is tearing up college baseball
More:Bohls: Rare Friday loss offers solid Texas baseball team a new challenge
The guys are also joined by Kansas City star sportswriter and podcast host Blair Kerkhoff who starts this summer’s preview of Big 12 football teams with a look at the No. 10 school on our list, the Kansas Jayhawks.
All of this, plus some choice television recommendations from our illustrious hosts.