On Second Thought Ep: 222: Big 12 Football Countdown: No. 9 Texas Tech

Will the Texas Tech Red Raiders reverse their recent slide in the Big 12 by taking out the Texas Longhorns for the first time in four seasons?

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal writer Carlos Silva joins the On Second Thought podcast in the second installment of our 10-part preseason series on Big 12 football. He discusses coach Matt Wells’ rebuilding job, the arrival of new offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie and the quarterback carousel in Lubbock.

More:Golden: Gov. Abbott, the NIL bill is a no-brainer, so sign it

More:Bohls: Faltine paces Texas' terrific defense to another victory

Hosts Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls also discuss Texas baseball and softball postseason play, the continued success of Longhorn spring sports and Bohls’ love of James Bond.