On Second Thought Ep: 223: DeLoss Dodds on UT's resurgence; Greg Swindell on baseball

A pair of Longhorn legends highlight Episode 233 of the On Second Thought podcast this week.

Former athletic director DeLoss Dodds reflects on the golden era of Texas athletics in the early 2000s under his watch, how the Longhorns almost left the Big 12 for another conference, how the Longhorn Network came to be and if the Texas-Texas A&M football rivalry will ever resume.

Dodds also discusses a tempting job offer while at Texas and gives his take on Chris Del Conte’s early success as athletic director.

More:'He set the standard': Texas swimming icon Eddie Reese to retire after 43 seasons

More:'It's the best time of the year': Texas earns No. 2 national seed in NCAA baseball tourney

Baseball legend Greg Swindell drops by to break down this weekend’s Austin Regional while breaking down Texas’ chances to win a national championship.