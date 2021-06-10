On Second Thought Ep. 224: Hoops legend Chris Bosh; Big 12 countdown with Baylor's Dave Aranda

Basketball legend Chris Bosh highlights a jam-packed On Second Thought podcast this week by reflecting on his magnificent career and the illness that cut it short, how he has coped with retirement and "Letters to an Athlete," his first published book.

In a wide-ranging interview, the Austin resident also tells hosts Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls what career path he would have taken had basketball not worked out.

More:On Second Thought Ep: 222: Big 12 Football Countdown: No. 9 Texas Tech

Baylor football coach Dave Aranda calls in as the Bears step in at No. 8 in our Big 12 preseason football countdown. Aranda reflects on the challenges of not having spring football in his first season due to COVID-19 and the effects it had on a 2-7 season. Plus, he breaks down the quarterback battle between Jacob Zeno and Gerry Bohanon, who are competing to replace longtime starter Charlie Brewer, who has transferred.